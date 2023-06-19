“We aren’t watching”, “Should start” – Fans unhappy as France leave 2 players out of starting line-up to face Greece

France duo Ousmane Dembele and Christopher Nkunku start on the substitutes bench against Greece in their Euro 2024 qualifier and fans aren't happy.

The two forwards are two of Les Bleus' most exciting attackers and have impressed for their clubs this past season. Dembele did suffer injury issues during the campaign with Barcelona but scored eight goals and provided nine assists in 35 games across competitions. He was part of the Blaugrana side that won the La Liga title for the first time since 2019.

Meanwhile, Nkunku shone at RB Leipzig, bagging 23 goals and nine assists in 36 matches across competitions. He will be joining Chelsea this summer and their fans may have wanted to get a glimpse at their new forward.

Both didn't start in France's previous Euro 2024 qualifier which was a 3-0 win against Gibraltar. They are once again selected on the substitutes bench by Didier Deschamps.

Les Bleus are top of Group B, winning all three of their opening fixtures. Deschamps' men are eager to keep the momentum going against a Greece side that are second, three points behind them with a game in hand.

Deschamps has selected Mike Maignan in goal, with Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate, and Theo Hernandez in defense. Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Eduardo Camavinga are in midfield.

There are doubts about Kylian Mbappe's future at PSG. However, there are no doubts he will be gunning to add to his 38 international goal tally tonight. The France captain is chosen in attack alongside Randal Kolo Muani and Kingsley Coman.

Some fans are not happy that Dembele and Nkunku have had to settle for places on the bench. One fan tweeted:

"Dembele should start."

Another fan claims he won't be watching the game because Dembele isn't starting:

"No Dembele we aren't watching."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Deschamps' decision not to name either Dembele or Nkunku in his starting lineup:

🎈 @NkunkuEra18_2 @FrenchTeam What does nkunku have to do to get a game @FrenchTeam What does nkunku have to do to get a game 😡

France's Antoine Griezmann admits it was difficult missing out on becoming captain

Griezmann found Deschamps' decision hard to stomach.

France manager Deschamps appointed Mbappe as his new captain following Hugo Lloris' international retirement. The decision surprised many as Griezmann seemed more of a fit for the role given his age (32).

Instead, the Atletico Madrid attacker was named as vice-captain but he has admitted he was still disappointed not to be given the armband outright. He told French outlet Telefoot:

“It was hard to take, and tough. I’m 32 and, although I still have the legs, I know I’m reaching the end [of my career]. I had a hard time stomaching it for one or two days."

There were claims that Griezmann was furious with Mbappe's appointment at the time. However, the pair seem to be working well in tandem with one another since Deschamps' decision.

