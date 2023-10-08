"We have beaten the best team in the world today" - Mikel Arteta reacts as Arsenal defeat Manchester City in PL fixture

Mikel Arteta labeled Manchester City as the 'best team in the world' after Arsenal's 1-0 Premier League win over the Cityzens on Sunday (8 0ctober).

Arteta, of course, honed his managerial skills as Pep Guardiola's assistant manager at Manchester City from July 2016 to December 2019. Since taking over the helm at the Emirates, Arteta beat his compatriot just once in their first 10 head-to-head games across competitions.

Things have changed this season. The Gunners beat Manchester City in the Community Shield in August on penalties before securing a 1-0 win at home in the Premier League this weekend.

The two wins against City have come on the back of a painful 2022-23 season for Arsenal. They lost the league title to Guardiola's side despite leading the table for 248 days.

The Sky Blues also won the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup, becoming just the second English side in history to win the treble. Speaking after the Gunners' first league win against Manchester City since December 2015, Arteta said, via the club's official X account (h/t @Arsenal):

"We have beaten the best team in the world today, by far in my opinion, and we have done it with a huge performance."

Manchester City's dominance in England is best exemplified by their five league title wins in the last six seasons. This is also the first time they have lost consecutive league games since December 2018 — a season they won the title by a solitary point.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are level on points (20) with league leaders Tottenham Hotspur after eight league matches, trailing them on the basis of goals scored.

Manchester City boss says one deflection made all the difference against Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli's 86th-minute strike from the edge of the box would have probably been saved by Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes.

A wicked deflection from Nathan Ake, however, changed the direction of the shot completely, resulting in Arsenal's only goal of the game. Pep Guardiola believes there was very little to separate both sides at the Emirates.

After the game, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager told BBC Match of the Day:

"One deflection, We had 10-15 really good moments in the first half, they started the second half well. It was a tight game. Not many chances, one deflection. It was a tight game. We defended really well, the players gave everything. It is football, we lost the game. We will come back stronger."

Manchester City recorded just one shot on target as compared to the hosts' two and kept 52% of the ball away from home. They are now third in the table with 18 points from eight games.