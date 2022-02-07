"We believe we can beat anyone" - Gerard Pique after Barcelona's 4-2 win against Atletico Madrid

Gerard Pique expressed his delight after Barcelona's 4-2 victory over Atletico Madrid in La Liga at the Camp Nou on Sunday. The Spaniard believes the Blaugrana 'can beat anyone' and the team is 'improving and playing better'.

Barcelona started the game on the wrong foot, as Yannick Carrasco gave the defending champions the lead after eight minutes. However, the hosts equalised just two minutes later through Jordi Alba. Teenage sensation Gavi and Ronald Araujo's first-half goals gave Xavi's team a 3-1 lead before Dani Alves scored the Blaugrana's fourth in the 48th minute.

Luis Suarez scored Atletico's second goal in the 58th minute. Alves was sent off in the 69th minute, but the hosts saw out the victory. Heaping praise on his teammates for their performance against Atletico, Pique said that the Blaugrana are growing and gaining confidence.

"It means a lot; it means we are doing things the right way. We managed to win in Vitoria; we managed to win today again. The team is improving; we are playing better, and we are more confident," Pique told Barca TV after the game.

"We believe we can beat and compete against anyone, and this is the best signal. Let's focus on the next game next weekend, and try to keep winning. We had absolute control, possession of the ball; we created chances."

Barcelona's victory over Atletico helped them leapfrog Diego Simeone's side to move into fourth place in the La Liga table.

GOAL @goal



Barcelona are running it back to the good ol' days 3-1 up against Atletico Madrid at half-time.Barcelona are running it back to the good ol' days 3-1 up against Atletico Madrid at half-time.Barcelona are running it back to the good ol' days 😤 https://t.co/2clPsZHkCr

The Blaugrana are currently 15 points behind league leaders Real Madrid, but have a game in hand on Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Barcelona's victory over Atletico Madrid comes after a productive winter transfer window

FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander

Barcelona have been in turmoil on and off the pitch recently. They are facing debts up to €1.35 billion. That forced them to part ways with club legend Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to reduce their wage bill.

The Blaugrana endured a difficult start to their 2021-22 campaign. They parted ways with Ronald Koeman in October, and appointed club legend Xavi Hernandez as their new manager.

The team has lost just one La Liga game since Xavi has taken over. The club were, however, in desperate need of attacking and defensive reinforcements in the January transfer window.

GOAL @goal



He assisted on his Barcelona debut after 21 minutes Adama Traore provided zero assists in 29 appearances for Wolves...He assisted on his Barcelona debut after 21 minutes Adama Traore provided zero assists in 29 appearances for Wolves...He assisted on his Barcelona debut after 21 minutes 😅 https://t.co/xsblCH5Gay

They signed Dani Alves, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. Following the winter reinforcements, they floored the defending champions despite a numerical disadvantage.

Also Read Article Continues below

It remains to be seen if the Blaugrana can continue their upturn in fortunes till the end of the season.

Edited by Bhargav