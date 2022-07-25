"We believe he has the potential" – Guardiola suggests Manchester City talent can fill void left by Zinchenko's departure to Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes youngster Josh Wilson-Esbrand could fill the boots vacated by Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has joined Arsenal. The Ukrainian international joined Arsenal in a deal worth around £32 million.

Josh Wilson-Esbrand has so far featured in both of City's pre-season games against Bayern Munich and Club America and had impressive displays. Similar to Zinchenko, the 19-year-old full-back is a versatile player capable of playing at left-back, left-midfield or in central midfield.

Pep Guardiola has high hopes from Josh Wilson-Esbrand. The Spanish tactician believes the youngster has all the capabilities to become one of Manchester City's key players for the future.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News (via HITC), Pep Guardiola was quoted as saying the following:

"We believe he has the potential. He's so aggressive to win the duels and with the ball is so so clever. The guy has a good one-v-one, doesn't feel the pressure on the ball. How much our back four will press, he didn’t lose many balls. He played a really good game. If we can control him and avoid injuries, we can have a full-back for many years."

Josh Wilson-Esbrand arrived at Manchester City from West Ham United back in 2019. The England U-20 international made his full debut for the Cityzens during the third round game of the Carabao Cup against Wycombe Wanderers.

Pep Guardiola's side secured a 6-1 win with Wilson-Esbrand providing an assist in the game.

It is, however, worth mentioning that Manchester City have been linked with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella this summer. The Spanish full-back could be signed as a potential replacement for Zinchenko for around £50 million.

Arsenal and Manchester City have had plenty of business between them in the summer transfer window

Oleksandr Zinchenko became the second City player to join Arsenal this summer. The Gunners had already signed Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus for around £45 million earlier in the window.

Pep Guardiola's side have brought in two new forwards this summer in the form of Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland. This saw Jesus leave them to join Arsenal, where he is expected to be the Gunners' starting forward for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Jesus has already made a bright start for Arsenal during their pre-season friendlies. So far, the Brazilian international has netted four goals from four games this summer.

