“We have been best friends, other times we have spoken less” - Kylian Mbappe opens up on relationship with PSG attacker

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe has commented on his relationship with Neymar amidst speculation the duo are at loggerheads.

Mbappe has moved to praise his PSG teammate whilst admitting that the pair have ups and downs.

He said (via PSGhub):

“It’s our 6th year together. We have always had a good relationship based on respect. Sometimes colder or hotter. Moments where we have been best friends, other times we have spoken less. I have a lot of respect for him and his importance for the team.”

Mbappe and Neymar started the season off with a tense encounter when discussing who should take a penalty in the 5-2 win over Montpellier on August 13.

Off the back of this, reports had claimed of a power struggle between the two forwards that involved Lionel Messi and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

However, the pair have excelled on the pitch, with Mbappe bagging seven goals in five appearances and Neymar registering nine goals and six assists in nine appearances.

goal for Neymar



goal for Mbappe



assists for Messi goal for Neymar goal for Mbappe

The duo's fine form has coincided with a fantastic start to the campaign for PSG, who sit top of the Ligue 1 table with five wins and a draw.

Mbappe signed a new three-year contract in May which will keep him tied to the Parisians until 2025.

Neymar likewise will be staying at the Parc des Princes for a while as an automatic contract renewal came into effect last month.

He is now contracted to PSG until 2027.

PSG trio Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Messi warned to accept bench role

Kylian Mbappe and co have been warned

Paris boss Christophe Galtier has warned the formidable trio that they are not guaranteed starting berths.

It came after Neymar was surprisingly selected on the bench for the 3-0 victory over Nantes last weekend.

Pablo Sarabia started instead of the Brazilian but the Parisians had no problem securing yet another win.

Galtier said after the victory:

"We play a lot. Every three or four days, then there will be the World Cup afterwards. Automatically, everyone must understand that it is impossible to play 90 minutes in all matches."

He continued,

"I spoke about it twice: once with the most concerned, and a second with the whole group. To explain to them how it was going to happen, and tell them to accept, and even value the entry of a partner."

𝐏𝐒𝐆𝐈𝐍𝐓 @PSGINT_ You are the opponent and you see Mbappe subbed off only to realize that Neymar is coming You are the opponent and you see Mbappe subbed off only to realize that Neymar is coming 😔 https://t.co/12FdU6W19H

Kylian Mbappe grabbed a double on the night whilst Nuno Mendes also got on the scoresheet as Galtier's side impressed.

