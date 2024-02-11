“We have the best players here” - Carlo Ancelotti provides emphatic response when asked if Kylian Mbappe is joining Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti provided an emphatic response when quizzed about Kylian Mbappe's arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar's current agreement runs out in the summer, after which he's been rumored to join Los Blancos on a free transfer (via GOAL). When asked about the Frenchman's transfer, Ancelotti said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"You keep asking me about a player who plays for another team. We already have the best players in the world here. In order: Vini Jr first, Bellingham second, Rodrygo third. Then Kroos, Valverde, Camavinga."

A move to Real Madrid would seem quite appropriate for Mbappe, who is yet to achieve European glory in club football. The Spanish giants have won the UEFA Champions League 14 times, the latest of these triumphs coming in the 2021/22 season.

During his six-year stay at the Parc des Princes, the World Cup winner has won the Ligue 1 title five times but has yet to lay his hands on the Champions League trophy.

He's been instrumental to PSG's success over the years, bagging 242 goals and 105 assists from 289 appearances across competitions. Mbappe has been amongst the goals this campaign as well, having notched up 30 strikes in 29 matches in all competitions.

French FA President responds to question on Kylian Mbappe's future amid Real Madrid rumors

Kylian Mbappe

The French FA President Philippe Diallo recently claimed to be unaware of Kylian Mbappe's future in Paris, amid rumors of his move to Real Madrid. Much like Diallo, PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi also failed to confirm the former Monaco star's situation.

When asked about Mbappe's future, Diallo said (via GOAL):

"I don’t know his (Mbappe's) final choice. I will wait, like many others, for him to make a decision. Now he has a club and I believe that President Nasser Al-Khelaifi is also present at the UEFA congress. He is certainly much better informed than me about the rest of the career of Kylian Mbappe."

Should he depart come the end of the season, Mbappe will look to end his career at PSG by claiming the Ligue 1 title. They're currently atop the standings, 11 points clear of second-placed Nice, who have a game in hand.

PSG also have an opportunity to win the UEFA Champions League after progressing to the Round of the 16. A stern challenge against Spanish side Real Sociedad awaits, the first leg of which is scheduled for February 14.