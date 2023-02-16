"We have to be better" - Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard makes honest admission after 3-1 loss to Manchester City

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has shared his thoughts after their Premier League defeat against Manchester City at the Emirates on Wednesday, February 15.

The Cityzens opened the scoring in the 24th minute with Kevin de Bruyne capitalizing on a Takehiro Tomiyasu mistake. Bukayo Saka equalized for the hosts in the 42nd second minute via a penalty after Ederson fouled Eddie Nketiah in the box.

In the second half, it was all Manchester City as Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland netted to secure all three points for the visitors.

Speaking after the game, Arsenal captain Odegaard admitted that they needed to be more clinical and said (via the Mirror):

"The game is decided in the boxes and we were not sharp enough, in front of the goal and in our own as well. They were better. Apart from that, we played a good game, did many good things and had many good periods, but we have to be better in the boxes."

He added:

"It is football. Sometimes chances go in, sometimes not. But that is where we need to improve and be more clinical and defend our box. That is not just about one player, but the whole team."

Odegaard thanked the fans for their support and stated that the Gunners will put in the hard yards to overcome their disappointment. The Norwegian midfielder said:

"As we have said all season, work hard and take it game by game. It is the same now. It is one game we have lost here today and now we look to the next one. A new game on Saturday and we must come back and win."

He added:

"It was an unbelievable atmosphere and we are so grateful to everyone who came here today and made the game special. We will work hard to give them something to make them happy about."

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's defeat against Manchester City

Even after a disappointing loss against Manchester City, Mikel Arteta was pleased with Arsenal's performance and claimed that they still had belief. He said:

"I have more belief than I had before the game, with the performance and the level the team put in against City. They wanted to play a different game than the one we played and with the crowd we have we can do it. They still have it [the belief], I can sense it. They feel they can do it."

He added:

"The difference was in the boxes, they had three chances and they put them away. We had chances and we didn't put them away."

Manchester City overtook Arsenal to move to the top of the Premier League table with their win on Wednesday. Both sides have the same number of points but City have a better goal difference. The Gunners still have a game in hand though.

Up next, Arteta's side will meet Aston Villa away from home on February 18, while the Cityzens will visit Nottingham Forest a day later.

