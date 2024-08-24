  • home icon
“We were better than them” - Manchester United star Andre Onana shares his verdict after Red Devils suffer 2-1 defeat against Brighton

By Pratyasha Sarkar
Modified Aug 24, 2024 15:58 GMT
Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has said that his side were the better team despite their 2-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday (August 24).

In the post-match press conference, Onana said that he's disappointed with the result, claiming the Red Devils were better than their hosts. The goalkeeper explained:

"How do I feel? Well, disappointed. We came here to win. Unfortunately, we didn't win. We had a great game. I think we were better than them. We had more chances. We had more possession. We had more control in the game." (via Utd District)
He continued:

"Unfortunately, they disallowed our second goal. But that's football. That's part of life. We have to move on."

Danny Welbeck opened the scoring for Brighton in the 32nd minute after an error from Harry Maguire. Kauro Mitoma skilfully passed the ball to Welback, who made no mistake.

Manchester United restored parity at the hour mark through Amad Diallo, who dribbed through the right side, and his deflecting shot hit the back of Brighton's net. After the visitors had a goal ruled out for offside in the build-up, a sensational header from Joao Pedro - off a Simon Adingra cross - in the 95th minute sealed the three points for Fabian Hurzeler's side.

"Very disappointing" - Manchester United boss reflects after Brighton loss

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

In the post-match press conference, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said that his side had more possession but ended up on the losing side.

"Sure, very disappointing. Especially when you, over long paths in the game, you have control. We are controlling the game in possession, and we are doing so well. And yeah, we got two unnecessary goals," the Dutchman said. (via UtdDistrict)

Reflecting on some of the crucial chances the Red Devils missed in the game, Ten Hag said :

"Before half time, we created our chances. We had a good chance, so the best chance before half time, I think that was from Amad, and was after the cross of Diogo, and also after that Mason Mount had a very good chance.
"I think before half time we had three, four, I think, good opportunities, and from there, two very good chances, and we should go winning at half time."

Manchester United next face Liverpool on September 1 in their next Premier League game at home.

