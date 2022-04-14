"We are in big trouble" - Pep Guardiola provides worrying injury update ahead of Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup clash

Following Manchester City’s hard-fought draw with Atletico Madrid, Pep Guardiola has hinted at injury problems ahead of their Liverpool clash this weekend.

The Cityzens lost Kyle Walker and Kevin de Bruyne to injury against Los Colchoneros in their bruising Champions League encounter. Although Manchester City won the quarter-final tie on aggregate, losing two key players ahead of their FA Cup clash won't bode too well for the current Premier League champions.

After the match, Guardiola spoke to the BBC (via Mirror) about the injury situation on the ground, saying:

“We are in big trouble. We played three days ago against a tough Liverpool, travel, come here and have a lot of injuries right now. I’m not sure what will happen in the next weeks but, yeah we will celebrate at home. It’s the third time in Man City history that we are in semi-finals of the Champions League. For us, it’s a big success and we are happy to be there.”

Kevin de Bruyne seemed to have sustained a muscle injury, while Kyle Walker landed awkwardly on his ankle. Manchester City may have players in De Bruyne's position when they face Liverpool.

A more serious problem would be Walker, who is arguably the best and only senior right-back in Guardiola's ranks apart from Cancelo. Nathan Ake, who notably replaced the injured star against Atletico Madrid, may have to repeat a similar feat against the Reds this weekend. Or Joao Cancelo could end up playing on the right with Zinchenko playing on the left.

Liverpool could prevent Manchester City from winning a historic treble

The Cityzens and the Reds have a hectic schedule to deal with. They will have to face each other in the FA Cup semi-finals this weekend, and each side will be hoping to beat the other, following their 2-2 draw last weekend.

Pep Guardiola and his men sit first in the Premier League, just one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp's side. They will likely be chased by the Reds up until the very end, and will need to be on top of their game to maintain their hold on the title.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague RESULTS



Knockouts deliver again!



Liverpool through to the semi-finals for the 12th time after six-goal thriller at Anfield

Manchester City hold off Atlético to advance 1-0 on aggregate



#UCL RESULTSKnockouts deliver again!Liverpool through to the semi-finals for the 12th time after six-goal thriller at AnfieldManchester City hold off Atlético to advance 1-0 on aggregate ⏰ RESULTS ⏰Knockouts deliver again! 🔴 Liverpool through to the semi-finals for the 12th time after six-goal thriller at Anfield 🔵 Manchester City hold off Atlético to advance 1-0 on aggregate #UCL https://t.co/iSteGjJOkc

Manchester City also have a strong chance at winning the FA Cup, as well as the Champions League, making for a potentially brilliant treble. If the Reds win this weekend, City's plans for a treble will crash. Also, If they can see off Real Madrid in the European semi-finals, they could face Liverpool once again in the Champions League final.

