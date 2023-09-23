"We have the biggest diamond in the world" - Pundit believes Liverpool superstar will be worth £250m at the end of this season amid Saudi interest

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge believes Reds talisman Mohamed Salah is worth £250 million in the current market despite the Egyptian forward having just one year left on his contract at Anfield.

The retired footballer lavished praise on the 31-year-old winger and said on his podcast (as quoted by the Empire of the Kop):

“My stance on Mo is different. I have to say this. With Mo, we have the biggest diamond in the world. The best Muslim player of all time, he’s 31, he can play in this league until he’s 35. He can play in their league [Saudi Pro League] until he’s 40, he’s super fit, they can have him for years to come."

He added:

“I’m telling you now, with one year left on his contract at the end of this season he will be worth £250m. That’s what he’s valued out there, not just for football reasons but for other reasons as well. That’s my philosophy on it."

Salah attracted massive interest from the Middle East this summer before the transfer window closed. Liverpool received a world-record offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad worth £215 million for the Egypt international (via talkSPORT), surpassing Neymar Jr.'s £190 million move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017.

However, the transfer failed to materialize after the Reds and manager Jurgen Klopp made it clear that their star winger was not for sale. It remains to be seen whether Salah will leave Liverpool following the expiration of his contract next summer or if he signs an extension.

"I think they’d bite at £150m" - Alan Shearer predicts January exit for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Former Premier League forward Alan Shearer believes Salah will leave the Merseyside outfit in January. The Englishman claims that the Reds would jump at the opportunity to accept a big-money offer from the Middle East for the Egyptian forward.

The former Newcastle United striker insists that Liverpool would accept any offer north of £150 million. He also claims that they did not sanction his exit this summer because they received a proposal in the latter stages of the window.

Shearer said on The Rest is Football podcast (as quoted by The Hard Tackle):

“If you’re getting north of £150m for someone of that age. I get why it didn’t happen because they came in so late and wouldn’t have had time to get a replacement."

"If they know they’re coming back in January with a ridiculous offer then they’ve got time to find a replacement and again it depends on where they are I think. But I think they’d bite at £150m in January.”

Salah has kickstarted the 2023-24 Premier League campaign in stellar fashion for the Reds. The Liverpool forward has scored two goals and provided four assists in five league encounters so far this season.