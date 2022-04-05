"We can give little advice to the best player in history" - Former Barcelona attacker Javier Saviola backs Lionel Messi to overcome PSG struggles

Former Barcelona attacker Javier Saviola is hopeful that former Blaugrana team-mate and compatriot Lionel Messi can turn things around at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Messi put an end to his 21-year association with Barcelona and joined Les Parisiens on a free transfer last summer. However, the transfer has not gone according to plan for the Argentina international so far.

The 34-year-old has scored eight goals and provided 11 assists from 27 appearances across all competitions for Mauricio Pochettino's side. While Messi's numbers seem decent, many feel he has failed to replicate his Barcelona form at the Parc des Princes.

Ben Hayward @bghayward The move just hasn't worked out. He didn't want to leave Barcelona and he doesn't seem to want to be at PSG now. Players' state of mind is something not talked about enough, but this Messi is reminiscent of the one which started last season at Barça. Unhappy. The move just hasn't worked out. He didn't want to leave Barcelona and he doesn't seem to want to be at PSG now. Players' state of mind is something not talked about enough, but this Messi is reminiscent of the one which started last season at Barça. Unhappy.

Messi also failed to prevent PSG from crashing out of the UEFA Champions League last month. Pochettino and Co lost 3-2 on aggregate to Real Madrid in the Round of 16, thus casting doubt over the forward's future in Paris.

As the Argentinean continues to struggle at PSG, Saviola has backed him to overcome the hurdles. The former Barcelona attacker insisted that Messi has the mentality to prove his doubters wrong. He told Catalonian daily SPORT:

"Leo [Lionel Messi] is in a difficult moment and we all see it that way. Not only him, but Paris, which comes from this defeat against Madrid, which came at a difficult time and may not find its way. But we can give little advice to the best player in history, who has left us speechless. All the adjectives that have been said about him fall short. It is something that can happen and shows that he is a human being."

"At some point you have to go through these potholes. He is going to go through smaller potholes than the rest of the professionals go through because we already know who we are talking about. He always had that strong mentality and the way to take football to the top. I hope you can be happy. I wish him to make us smile again with his way of playing football."

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner shared the dressing room with Saviola during his time at Camp Nou. The two played 11 games together for club and country.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi could return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi has a contract with the Parisians until 2023. However, there are suggestions that he could be on his way out of the club as early as this summer.

According to Fichajes.net, the Argentinean has three options ahead of him. Staying at PSG is said to be the most likely option for him as he has over a year remaining on his deal with them.

GOAL @goal Sergio Busquets says he'll give the captain's armband back to Lionel Messi if he returns to Barcelona Sergio Busquets says he'll give the captain's armband back to Lionel Messi if he returns to Barcelona ❤️ https://t.co/zdKk37Eopu

A return to Barcelona, who were forced to let go of Messi due to financial constraints last year, could also be on the cards for the forward. Meanwhile, Major League Soccer club Inter Miami are willing to do anything to sign the 34-year-old.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer