David Beckham's Inter Miami 'willing to do anything' to sign Lionel Messi from PSG: Reports

Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami are determined to acquire the services of Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), it has been claimed in Spain.

The Argentina international put an end to his 21-year association with Barcelona and joined Les Parisiens on a free transfer last summer. However, the move has not gone according to plan for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner so far.

Messi has scored eight goals and provided 11 assists from 27 appearances across all competitions for PSG this season, but has struggled to replicate his Barcelona form. Though the Parisians are on course to win Ligue 1, the 34-year-old could not prevent them from losing 3-2 on aggregate to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

PSG's disappointing exit from the European competition has led to speculation about Messi's future at the club. According to Fichajes.net, the forward has three options ahead of him: stay in Paris, move to MLS or return to Barcelona.

According to the aforementioned source, staying at PSG is the most likely option for him as he has a contract with them until 2023. However, an offer from the MLS could prove to be tempting for the Argentinean.

Inter Miami, who are co-owned by David Beckham, are keen to take the superstar to the United States of America. As per the report, the Herons are 'willing to do anything' to land the former Barcelona forward.

It now remains to be seen if Messi would be willing to move to the MLS this year. Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas previously revealed that the Herons will push to sign the forward.

Meanwhile, former PSG star Beckham reportedly intends to sign two Barcelona players and two European stars at Inter Miami.

PSG identify replacement for Lionel Messi

There are serious doubts about the Argentina international's future at the Parc des Princes. With Messi possibly on his way out, Les Parisiens are reportedly preparing for life without him.

According to Diario AS [via Fichajes.net], Mauricio Pochettino's side have identified Liverpool star Mohamed Salah as the ideal replacement for the 34-year-old. The Egyptian has his contract with the Reds expiring in 2023 and is yet to agree to a new deal.

Salah is said to be happy at Liverpool, who he joined from AS Roma in 2017. However, he is reportedly not happy with the Reds' latest contract offer and could thus be tempted by the prospect of joining the Parisians.

