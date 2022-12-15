"We can see Diego up in heaven" - Maradona's son pays emotional tribute to Lionel Messi after Argentina clinch 2022 FIFA World Cup final berth 

Diego Maradona's son paid a heartfelt tribute to Lionel Messi after Argentina qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup final with a 3-0 win against Croatia in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Messi is considered the true successor to Diego Maradona's throne in Argentina. While the 35-year-old has lived up to the lofty expectations, one trophy that is missing from his cabinet is the World Cup.

Messi and La Albiceleste reached the final in 2014, only to be defeated by Germany. He has once again guided his country to the final, scoring five goals and providing three assists in the tournament so far.

Messi has a date with destiny on December 18. Ahead of the final, Diego Armando Maradona Jr. sent a message to Lionel Messi via Instagram.

He posted a picture of Maradona and Messi embracing. He also wrote the chant sung by Argentinian fans and players during the tournament.

“In Argentina, I was born, in the land of Diego and Lionel, and I will never forget, the lads of Las Malvinas. I can’t explain it to you, because you just won’t understand, how many years I mourned, for the finals that we lost. But that’s all over now, because at the Maracana, in the final against the Brazilians, Dad won once more. Boys, now we’re dreaming again. I want to win for the third time, I want to be a world champion. And we can see Diego up in heaven, with Don Diego and La Tota, cheering on Lionel.” (via Football Italia)

Lionel Messi was blown away after Argentina reached the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Messi: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi described the experience of reaching the 2022 FIFA World Cup final with La Albiceleste as 'crazy'. Messi said after the win against Croatia (via Indian Express):

"Everything we are experiencing is crazy, with each game with the people, what is experienced in Argentina. We are going to give our best in the final and leave everything."

He also referenced the deflating 2-1 loss that they suffered in their first game against Saudi Arabia. Messi added:

"We knew we could reach the final. We weren’t going to give anyone anything. We weren’t the top candidates and we demonstrated game by game. We came out of a difficult one when we lost, but we gave everything."

