“We can’t afford playing that duo”, “They add nothing to our game” - Real Madrid fans insist 2 players must not play together vs PSG in CWC semi

Real Madrid fans have asserted that star midfielders Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos should not feature against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Against Dortmund, Modric and Ceballos were brought onto the pitch in the 67th minute, replacing Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham. Fans believe that they failed to add any value or bring any stability and control to the midfield, which was the need of the hour.

On X, @MazinMuk wrote:

"There's no pressure from Modric and Ceballos on the entry pass. We can't afford playing that duo simultaneously vs PSG."

@Mekxy100 claimed:

"I remember complaining about the Ceballos and Modric subs. They add nothing to our game."

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

"Modric and Ceballos substitution doesn't work, so easy to bypass them," @alishahbazkhann wrote.

"Ceballos main character energy on, Tv off," @ard1716 wrote.

"He put Modric and Ceballos at the same time, was a mistake," @ren__cor claimed.

"Modric and Ceballos failed to control the game seriously, we lost the ball more when both were subbed in," @youngonchain noted.

"I hope Xabi understand that ,whatever games he want to control he cant bring Modric & Ceballos, there was no pressure whatsoever on last 2 bvb goals," @dhaval_1729 wrote.

"Modric And Ceballos are responsible (for conceding two goals), they don't press," @Demagnus04 claimed.

"Modric and Ceballos should not be playing. Every time they enter the field we look poor defensively," @mcewan_janiel wrote.

"I'm so over Modric and Ceballos coming in to waste time. They can’t run, defend or press. I miss Camavinga in games like this," @d4rulz sighed.

"We need to improve" - Xabi Alonso makes claim after Real Madrid's narrow 3-2 win vs Borussia Dortmund at CWC

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso claimed that his side will have to maintain their 'shape and intensity' a little better if they are to compete for the FIFA Club World Cup title.

Against Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-final, Los Blancos led 2-0 after early goals from Gonzalo Garcia (10') and Fran Garcia (20'). They held on to the lead until second half stoppage time, when Maximilian Beier scored (90+2') to give Die Schwarzgelben a way back into the game.

Substitute Kylian Mbappe scored a marvellous scissor-kick just two minutes later (90+4') to restore Real Madrid's two-goal advantage. However, Dean Huijsen got sent off for a foul on Serhou Guirassy inside the box just four minutes later, and the ensuing penalty was converted by the Guinean (90+8').

Speaking after the game, Alonso lamented the lack of control from his side in the final moments. He said (via Football Espana h/t BBC Sport):

"Everything was under control, with the result and not conceding. The last 10 minutes were kind of crazy. We lost our shape and intensity a little. Overall, it was a good 80 minutes but the last 10 minutes we need to improve on."

Up next, Real Madrid will take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday (July 9).

