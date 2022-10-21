“We can’t rush it, a tough injury” – Jurgen Klopp provides fitness update on 3 Liverpool stars ahead of Nottingham Forest game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ibrahima Conte ahead of his team's Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (October 22). The Reds have struggled with injuries this campaign, with midfield being one of their key areas of concern.

Keita has played just five minutes this campaign, doing so in the Community Shield win over Manchester City in July. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, meanwhile, hasn't featured at all. Centre-back Ibrahima Konate has also made just two appearances this season across competitions.

The trio look set to be unavailable for the Reds' clash at Nottingham. Regarding Keita's availability against the newly promoted side, Klopp said (via Liverpool Echo):

"Tomorrow too soon? Yes! We can't rush it, a tough injury. Only in parts of training. Ibou will be in full team training (next week). It's football pre-season if you like. Ox is 1-2 weeks ahead of Naby. What happens in the summer, no one knows at the moment."

Keita, who joined the Reds from RB Leipzig in 2018, has contributed 11 goals and seven assists in 117 appearances. He will hope to return to action soon as Klopp's side have struggled in the absence of a fit squad.

Liverpool are seventh in the Premier League, winning only four of their ten games. However, they're on a three-game winning run across competitions, beating Rangers, Manchester City and West Ham United.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Curtis Jones

Another midfielder who has struggled with injuries for Liverpool this season is Curtis Jones.

The Englishman featured in the Community Shield in July but has been out of action since till the last game against West Ham. He played 33 minutes in the 1-0 win at Anfield.

Klopp shared an update on the 21-year-old:

"Some freak injuries, a finger in the eye! Stress reaction too, with young players these things happen; he's still growing, but it's perfect to have him back. An exceptional talent who can play different positions. Space for improvement, that's normal."

The Reds will be buoyed by having Jones back as they gear up to face the bottom side in the league. He has played 76 games for the club, registering eight goals and ten assists.

