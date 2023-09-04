“We have a certain elegance” - PSG respond to Neymar comments that he went through hell at the club alongside Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reacted to Neymar's comments claiming that he and Lionel Messi were put through hell while at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar gave a scathing assessment of the later stages of his spell with the Parisians alongside Messi. The Brazilian superstar joined Al Hilal earlier this summer for €90 million.

However, he has highlighted the issues he and his close friend endured during their two years together:

“I was very happy for the year he (Messi) had, but at the same time very sad, because he lived both sides of the coin, he went to heaven with the Argentina team, won everything in recent years, and with Paris, he lived hell. We lived through hell, both he and I."

PSG have since responded to the Al Hilal forward's comments by claiming that both Neymar and Lionel Messi wanted to stay at the Parc des Princes (via L'Equipe):

“We don't comment. We ahave a certain elegance. Curiously, both players wanted to stay at PSG.”

Lionel Messi too left the Parisians earlier this summer when his contract expired, and he joined MLS side Inter Miami. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner was reunited with his former Barcelona teammate in 2021 when he departed the Camp Nou.

The signs were that both would help drive PSG to a much-yearned UEFA Champions League trophy. However, issues soon emerged behind the scenes that eventually led to a tumultuous spell for Messi and Neymar.

The pair were often heavily criticized by fans and the French media for questionable performances. Moreover, Parisian ultras often opined that the duo didn't feel like they wanted to be at the club.

The tension reached a fever pitch at the back end of last season when Messi made an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was slapped with a suspension, and he apologised to the Ligue 1 champions through social media.

However, fans were enraged with the situation, and many protested at the club's headquarters against the Argentine icon. Some even headed to Neymar's house in Bougival to protest against the Brazilian. It become an untenable situation for both superstars.

Thus, Lionel Messi ended a two-year stay at the Parc des Princes in unceremonious fashion. He bagged 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 games across competitions, winning two Ligue 1 titles. It was believed around the World Cup last year that he had decided to remain with the club but he ended up leaving for Miami this summer.

Lionel Messi bid Neymar an emotional farewell when leaving PSG

Lionel Messi (right) dubbed his friend as a 'beautiful person'.

Lionel Messi and Neymar were separated once again when the Argentine great decided to join Inter Miami earlier this summer. They had previously parted ways when the Brazilian superstar had joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017.

The Argentina captain was happy to have been reunited with his former teammate albeit just for two seasons. He posted on Instagram:

“Thanks Ney! Beyond everything else, we were able to enjoy playing together again and sharing our days. I wish you all the best. Apart from being a crack, you're a beautiful person, and that's what is important in the end. I love you so much, Neymar.”

The legendary pair previously spent four seasons together at Barca before the Brazilian's departure in 2017. They enjoyed a much more positive atmosphere at the Camp Nou, winning the Champions League, two La Liga titles and three Copa del Rey trophies.