"We have to come out against Watford like a proper hurt animal" - Solskjaer after Manchester United's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Manchester United will bounce back against Watford if he's still the manager after the international break.

Here's what the Norwegian said following Saturday's defeat to bitter rivals Manchester City:

"Players are human beings and when you lose a game of football there's no better remedy than winning a game, getting your confidence back. Hopefully, the ones who go away do well. For us, it's all about Watford. We have to come out against Watford like a proper hurt animal and get back to what we know we can be. That's the only way to approach this and attack the situation."

He added:

"The short answer is yes, it (the break) come at a good time for us now. As a group, we've had a difficult spell, we've come through it but this was a big step backward."

Manchester United have failed to win four of their last six Premier League games. They currently sit in fifth place, nine points behind table leaders Chelsea.

The Red Devils had a good start before hitting an unexpected slump in a season they were expected to challenge for the title.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects to remain in charge of Manchester United after the international break

Manchester City recorded a comfortable 2-0 win over their rivals at Old Trafford. Solskjaer is now responsible for 21% of United's home defeats in the Premier League, including three this season.

The scoreline was relatively routine for Pep Guardiola's men. However, the overall statistics last night underlined why City have dominated English football for the better part of a decade.

The Red Devils managed just four touches in the opposition box.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣"It felt worst. United are so awful it's unbelievable."



Roy Keane is left speechless at full time thinking Manchester United were very poor 🗣"It felt worst. United are so awful it's unbelievable."Roy Keane is left speechless at full time thinking Manchester United were very poor https://t.co/mlNNuIO5K8

Cristiano Ronaldo registered only 27 touches. City’s false nine Bernardo Silva had 86 touches.

Manchester United have now failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 14 home games across all competitions.

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto

125 touches

Completed 93 of 104 passes

46 passes in final third (Man Utd had 73 total)

7x possession gained

4 shots, 2 on target

Assist for Silva, 4th in last 2 games ⭐️ Man of the Match, @ManCity ’s Joao Cancelo125 touchesCompleted 93 of 104 passes46 passes in final third (Man Utd had 73 total)7x possession gained4 shots, 2 on targetAssist for Silva, 4th in last 2 games ⭐️ Man of the Match, @ManCity’s Joao Cancelo125 touches Completed 93 of 104 passes46 passes in final third (Man Utd had 73 total)7x possession gained4 shots, 2 on targetAssist for Silva, 4th in last 2 games https://t.co/RgQbAvZuIf

Incidentally, they have lost more home matches (nine) than Crystal Palace (eight) since the start of the season, leading to an enormous question mark over Solskjaer's future at the club.

The Red Devils travel to Watford for the first of three away games following the November international break. The trip to Vicarage Road will be followed by visits to Villarreal and Chelsea.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Solskjaer, who is under intense scrutiny but hopeful of retaining his post, also said he would abandon the back three formation and deploy a more adventurous formation against Watford on November 20.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan