"We are compatible and have fun together" - Karim Benzema drops Kylian Mbappe transfer hint as Real Madrid rumors intensify

Karim Benzema has dropped a Kylian Mbappe transfer hint amidst the PSG superstar's links with Real Madrid. Los Blancos' French forward insisted that he has strong chemistry with his fellow countryman.

Mbappe is in the final eight months of his contract with PSG. As the 22-year-old edges closer to the end of his deal with the Parisians, there are suggestions that he could be on his way to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid failed with an attempt to sign Mbappe from PSG in the summer. Los Blancos offered the Ligue 1 outfit a deal worth up to €180m on transfer deadline but walked away after Mauricio Pochettino's side failed to respond to the proposal.

The La Liga giants remain interested in acquiring Mbappe's services from PSG. They could look to sign him for a fee in January or wait until next summer to snap him up on a free transfer.

As Mbappe continues to be heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, Benzema has dropped a transfer hint about the forward. The Los Blancos frontman insisted that he has good chemistry with the Frenchman, suggesting they could form a great partnership at the Bernabeu. He said:

“Mbappe and I played very well together. I already said it in other games, we are compatible. Today [against Kazakhstan] we both were able to score. We have fun together, we are decisive, and we help the team by playing collectively.”

Mbappe and Benzema starred in France's 8-0 victory over Kazakhstan on Saturday. The PSG star found the back of the net four times in the game, while the Real Madrid striker bagged a brace.

It was Mbappe who provided the assist for Benzema's second goal of the night. The French duo displayed their chemistry against Kazakhstan and could soon be doing it at Real Madrid.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone #rmalive 🎙| Kylian Mbappé: "Benzema deserves everything that is happening to him. He's a great player, who marked the history of Real Madrid. Now he's back with France and we're very happy to have him." @telefoot_TF1 🎙| Kylian Mbappé: "Benzema deserves everything that is happening to him. He's a great player, who marked the history of Real Madrid. Now he's back with France and we're very happy to have him." @telefoot_TF1 #rmalive

Kylian Mbappe could soon join Karim Benzema at Real Madrid

Real Madrid reportedly attempted to lure Mbappe away from PSG in the summer transfer window with an enormous offer. Their proposed fee of a deal worth up to €180m was left unanswered by the Ligue 1 giants.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's side remain interested in signing the France international. There are suggestions that Mbappe is likely to move to the Bernabeu next summer.

Mbappe has been tipped to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer. But Los Blancos could reportedly look to sign him from PSG for a fee in January.

Either way, Mbappe looks set to join Benzema at Real Madrid soon.

The Real Champs @TheRealChampsFS The world won't be ready for Benzema, Vinicius, and Mbappe all together. The world won't be ready for Benzema, Vinicius, and Mbappe all together.

