“We have to consider all options “ - Bayern Munich star’s agent refuses to rule out potential exit amid interest from Manchester United 

Manchester United's reported interest in signing Bayern Munich wonderkid Mathys Tel has been boosted by his agent Gadiri Camara's comments.

Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg reports that the Red Devils have made contact with Tel's entourage about a potential move. They have analyzed the French forward intensively and want to sign another striker to accompany Rasmus Hojlund.

Tel, 18, has enjoyed a breakout season at the Allianz Arena, registering six goals and three assists in 27 games across competitions. But, the France U21 international is yet to obtain a regular starting berth under Thomas Tuchel, without a start in the Bundesliga.

Camara insisted that the Bayern youngster loves the Bavarians and is confident he will be an important player for Tuchel's side (via iMiaSanMia):

"Mathys loves the club, the fans, he wants to be important and win all the trophies here with a strong team. Sometimes you just need to feel like you're on the same path. We'll see very soon, but I'm confident."

However, he left the door open for a potential move if Tel continues to struggle for game time:

"But if not, we have to consider all options because Mathys knows that he is valuable and will be a top player."

Tel joined Bayern from Ligue 1 side Rennes in July 2022 for €20 million. He became the Bundesliga giants' youngest-ever goalscorer (17y, 126d) when he bagged a 5-0 DFB-Pokal win against Viktoria Cologne (August 2022).

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has seen the pacey and versatile attacker up close. Tel scored the winner in the Red Devils' 4-3 defeat to the Bavarians in the UEFA Champions League group stages earlier this season.

Manchester United are reportedly starting to cool their interest in Joshua Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee has also been on Manchester United's shortlist.

Ten Hag looks set to make plenty of changes to his squad this summer after the club opted not to do any business in the January transfer window. The Dutch coach is likely to bolster his defense and attack.

Tel isn't the only young European attacking talent who has been on Manchester United's radar. They have also been monitoring Bologna's 22-year-old striker Joshua Zirkzee.

The Dutch youngster has been impressing in Serie A, racking up nine goals and six assists in 26 games across competitions. He is a profile that Ten Hag often likes as he's a traditional target man standing at 6ft 3in.

However, Manchester United may be starting to cool their interest in Zirkzee as they inquire about Tel's availability. Plettenberg reports that while the Premier League heavyweights are still keeping tabs on the former Bayern youngster their interest is starting to subside.

Zirkzee has just over two years left on his contract with Bologna. He's valued by Transfermarkt at €30 million.