Bologna star included as Ten Hag draws up 4-man transfer shortlist to boost Manchester United attack: Reports

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly added Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee to a four-man shortlist to help bolster his attack.

Sport1 journalist Christopher Michel (via UtdPlug) reports that the Red Devils have four attackers in their sights. One of those is Zirkzee who has been in fine form in Serie A.

Zirkzee, 22, has bagged eight goals and four assists in 20 games across competitions. The Dutch center-forward is a traditional number nine, standing at 6ft 3in. He has two years left on his contract with Bologna and is valued by Transfermarkt at €30 million.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace's Michael Olise is also on Manchester United's shortlist. The French attacker could be viewed as Jadon Sancho's replacement, with the English winger heading back on loan to Borussia Dortmund.

Olise, 22, has racked up 11 goals and 20 assists in 80 games across competitions during his time at Selhurst Park. But, reports claim that United are looking to deal for him in the summer rather than in the January transfer window.

Another winger in Ten Hag's sights is PSV Eindhoven's rising star Johan Bakayoko. The Belgian winger has been earning praise in the Eredivisie, with four goals and 13 assists in 27 games across competitions.

Bakayoko, 20, has two years left on his contract with PSV and is valued by Transfermarkt at €40 million. United may need to move quickly as Liverpool are also reportedly keeping tabs.

Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams rounds off Manchester United's four-man attacking shortlist. The 21-year-old signed a new three-year deal with the La Liga side in December perhaps to protect his value (€50 million, per Transfermarkt).

Williams has become one of Europe's most exciting attackers during his time at Bilbao. The 11-cap Spain international has conjured up four goals and eight assists in 17 games across competitions this season.

Manchester United reportedly make decision over Anthony Martial's future

Anthony Martial looks set to leave the club.

Anthony Martial looks to be heading for the Old Trafford exit door at the end of the season. The French striker's contract expires in June and this may be his final season with Manchester United.

talkSPORT reports that the Red Devils aren't planning to offer Martial a new contract. He's free to talk to clubs from abroad this month with his deal expiring at the close of the campaign.

Martial, 28, has struggled for form throughout his nine-year stay at Old Trafford. He became the world's youngest teenager in 2015 when Manchester United signed him from AS Monaco for €60 million.

The Frenchman has managed 90 goals and 55 assists in 317 games since then. He's dealt with constant injury issues which have taken hold once again this season.