"We have had no contact" - Ralf Rangnick opens up on why he hasn't spoken to new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has admitted that he has not had a chat with his successor Erik ten Hag. The German has hinted that since he is busy with United and Ten Hag with Ajax, the two are unlikely to communicate before mid-May.

Much to the delight of supporters, Manchester United have officially announced Erik ten Hag as their next permanent manager. The Dutchman, who is currently busy guiding Ajax to their 36th Eredivisie title, will take charge of a struggling United team ahead of next season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Official statement by Manchester United & Ajax confirms the agreement completed and signed. Official, confirmed. Erik ten Hag has been appointed as new Manchester United manager. He’s the man for the new era.Official statement by Manchester United & Ajax confirms the agreement completed and signed. Official, confirmed. Erik ten Hag has been appointed as new Manchester United manager. He’s the man for the new era. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFCOfficial statement by Manchester United & Ajax confirms the agreement completed and signed. https://t.co/vIWlJOzLiE

Manchester United’s current manager, Ralf Rangnick, will continue to remain associated with the club, but in an advisory role. With the two tacticians set to work closely together in the coming season, a good relationship might be crucial to the club’s well-being. The former RB Leipzig manager, however, has confirmed that the pair have not had a chance to have a chat yet.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, the 63-year-old said:

“His focus is on Ajax now and trying to win the title now. My focus is on our club and getting the best possible results. Whenever he has time or would like to speak, I'm available. But I would not want to contact him on my own account right now.”

Fixture congestion might have kept Rangnick from contacting Ten Hag, but he did not refrain from expressing his excitement about working with the Ajax boss.

Rangnick added:

“I'm looking forward to working in that advisory role and obviously helping Erik as much as he wants it himself. So far, we haven't been able to speak with each other and we have had no contact. He has his focus on Ajax, I have my focus on Manchester United here. Obviously, I'm more than willing and prepared to help both Erik and whomever in the club in order to change everything for the better.”

Manchester United face an uphill battle against Chelsea on Thursday

Four days after their harrowing 3-1 defeat to Arsenal, the Red Devils take on another London outfit in the Premier League. West London club Chelsea are set to roll into Manchester on Thursday night (28 April), looking to condemn Ralf Rangnick’s side to their third consecutive defeat.

In the last eight days, United have been comfortably outscored by Liverpool and Arsenal, conceding seven and scoring only once. Playing at home tonight, they should feel a bit more comfortable, but beating Thomas Tuchel’s side might not be a possibility.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC vs United in 2020! Coming out onvs United in 2020! Coming out on 🔝 vs United in 2020! 💪 https://t.co/SURbXkQWCP

The Blues, who are adept in defense, could look to isolate Cristiano Ronaldo and break up United’s midfield play through Ruben Loftus-Cheek or N’Golo Kante.

They could then bank on their in-form duo Mason Mount and Timo Werner to do a number on Manchester United’s defense. Given the way the home team’s defense has performed this season, a massacre cannot be ruled out for tonight.

Edited by Samya Majumdar