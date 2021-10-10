“We continue together in this ambition” - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after 112th international goal puts Portugal on the verge of World Cup qualification

Another international break means another international record for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Manchester United forward scored his 112th goal against Qatar in the international friendly last night.

The Portuguese prodigy scripted several records with his goal in the 37th minute and took to Instagram to reveal how he's eyeing the 2022 World Cup.

After netting a goal against Qatar last night, Cristiano Ronaldo also became the first player to score against 46 nations.

Manchester United @ManUtd

No player has scored against more nations (46). No player has scored more international goals (112).No player has scored against more nations (46). @Cristiano No player has scored more international goals (112).

No player has scored against more nations (46).@Cristiano 👑 https://t.co/TjaFfwec9P

Cristiano Ronaldo also surpassed former Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Ramos to become the most capped European international ever, with 181 caps.

In 11 appearances for Portugal so far in 2021, he has managed to find the back of the net 10 times. Incidentally, he has now scored 10-plus goals in a calendar year for Portugal on five occasions.

Just last month, the 36-year-old forward also overtook Zlatan Ibrahimovic and became the first player in history to score in 66 stadiums.

Ronaldo's addition makes the Red Devils a force to be reckoned with.

The Portuguese has simply been outstanding in his second stint with United. He has managed five goals in six appearances, including a mind-bending clutch winner against Villarreal.

Despite that, Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't able to guide Manchester United to a victory against Everton in the Premier League. Anthony Martial's goal was canceled out by Andros Townsend for both teams to share the points.

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League

Manchester United's subsequent fixtures don't get any easier. They face Leicester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City in the Premier League after the international break. They also face Atalanta in the Champions League, which won't be an easy fixture either.

The 36-year-old has vested his interest in bagging a trophy for United this season. Cristiano wants Manchester United to sign former Juventus teammate Federico Chiesa, who has left the Portuguese on edge with his performances.

Chiesa was unstoppable in his first campaign for the old lady. He bagged 15 goals and clocked 11 assists. More importantly, he played a pivotal role in the Azzurri's Euro 2020 win.

While Cristiano Ronaldo wants him at Old Trafford, several other English clubs have put forward their claim to sign the Italian national. This includes Chelsea and Liverpool.

Currently, however, Chiesa is dabbling between a rather complicated relationship between Florentina and Juventus. Be that as it may, having played with Ronaldo before, his endorsement will play a massive role in his potential transfer to the 'Theatre of Dreams.'

