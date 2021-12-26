"We are convinced about him" - Thomas Tuchel reveals why Chelsea loaned out Conor Gallagher to Crystal Palace

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has stated that Conor Gallagher, who is on loan at Crystal Palace, will play a significant role in his plans next season. Gallagher has established himself as one of the summer's best investments.This has prompted many to question Chelsea's decision to send him out on loan.

The 21-year-old has been a vital component of Patrick Vieira's midfield at Selhurst Park this season.

In 16 Premier League appearances, he has six goals and three assists. For Chelsea, N'Golo Kante is the top goalscorer among midfield, having scored two goals so far.

Understandably, Chelsea's poor run recently has raised doubts about whether Tuchel regrets his decision as they fall further behind in the Premier League table.

However, Tuchel has staunchly adhered to his guns, assuring fans that Gallagher is still on his mind beyond his time with the Eagles.

In response to further questions about Gallagher, he said:

"We love Conor. We are convinced about him. We took the decision for Conor because when we looked at the midfield - Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante - he was considered number four in the group. Conor knew this all the way. An opportunity came up where he could clearly see more minutes and more responsibility."

The Chelsea gaffer further added:

"Would he be the same Conor if he had stayed here? Obviously not, because the situation will then be different. Maybe, then, the same people would say, 'How can they rely on Conor Gallagher?', or 'Why don't they give him more minutes'? If Mateo hadn't been injured, it wouldn't really matter. So, no, you cannot go back to these decisions that are made for the club and for the player. Everybody agreed on it."

He stressed how regular playing time at Crystal Palace will help the youngster. Tuchel said:

"And it's obviously a good decision because he is doing so well and everybody is happy. That's because he plays every single game, and knows how important he is to the team at Crystal Palace. This is a huge part of being at the best level you can be."

Chelsea's midfield has been a matter of concern for Thomas Tuchel this season

The German gaffer brought Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico Madrid to fill the void in midfield this summer. However, the Spaniard has failed to make a mark.

Ross Barkley, too, has found himself warming the bench. It's safe to assume that his stint with the Blues is coming to an end. The English international might start looking for greener avenues in the upcoming transfer window.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek got some much-needed playing time because of injuries on the Chelsea roster. Regular starters Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante returned for the Blues' clash against Wolves. It remains to be seen if Loftus-Cheek will continue to be a part of Tuchel's plans or is sidelined with Conor Gallagher's return.

Jorginho has been exceptional for the Blues. However, he has often flirted with the idea of returning to Italy, with Juventus being one of his preferred destinations.

Hence, getting back Gallagher could be a priority for Chelsea next season.

