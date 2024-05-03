“We couldn’t get him” - Erik ten Hag confirms Manchester United decided to sign Rasmus Hojlund only after missing out on top target

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that the club decided to sign Rasmus Hojlund only after missing out on top target Harry Kane last summer.

The England international moved to Bayern Munich instead on a reported €100 million deal from Tottenham Hotspur. After failing to finalize a deal for the ex-Spurs man, the Red Devils brought in Hojlund from Atalanta for a reported fee of €73.9 million.

However, the Danish striker hasn't had the best of times since arriving at Old Trafford, having scored just eight Premier League goals in 26 matches. Speaking about this, Ten Hag told Sky Sports:

"We have had some choices made with talents like Rasmus Hojlund. I can see a striker who already proved it, who we want to sign and couldn't get him. And then we went to Rasmus because he's a talent."

When asked if he was referring to Kane, the Dutch tactician said:

"Yes, and you know Harry Kane will get you 30 goals. I think Rasmus will get there, but he needs time. It's not fair to assess him the same as Harry Kane. I would never compare two players because they are very different.

"But with Hojlund, I think we had the biggest potential in the striker position last summer and we are very happy with him. But he also needs time to adapt and we are pleased he showed his assets in scoring goals."

Across competitions, the 21-year-old striker has made 38 appearances this season, bagging 14 goals and two assists.

Manchester United in the running to sign Bundesliga striker - Reports

Erik ten Hag

Despite Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's positive comments about striker Rasmus Hojlund, it is believed that the Red Devils are in the market for a number nine.

One such player linked with a move to Old Trafford is RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. The Slovenia international, who is just 20 years old, is considered one of the brightest talents in Europe currently.

Although TeamTalk claim that Arsenal are leading the race for the attacker's signature, the report suggests that Chelsea and Manchester United could also secure his services.

So far this season, Sesko has made 39 appearances across competitions, bagging 15 goals and two assists. A move to Old Trafford may have the number nine thinking twice, given he would have to battle it out with Hojlund for minutes in the first XI.