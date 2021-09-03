"We are critical of PSG" - La Liga president lashes out at Paris Saint-Germain for exorbitant Lionel Messi salary

Paris Saint-Germain signed Lionel Messi and a host of other superstars this summer, offering them gargantuan wages at the Parc des Princes. La Liga president Javier Tebas has lashed out at the French club while criticizing the proposed European Super League project. Javier Tebas said:

"The club-states are as dangerous to the ecosystem of football as the Super League. We were critical towards the Super League because it destroyed European football and we are equally critical of PSG."

Lionel Messi left Barcelona on a free transfer

Tebas stated that paying Lionel Messi a reported €500,000 per week is unsustainable. His claim comes on the back of reports that TV revenues for Ligue 1 has fallen by a massive 40% during the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, further losses are being continually incurred by the clubs due to new restrictions and COVID-19 economy.

Lionel Messi completed a swoop to Paris Saint-Germain this summer after ending his association with Barcelona amid the Blaugrana's terrible economic situation.

PSG’s summer signings:

☑️ Hakimi - €60m

☑️ Wijnaldum - Free

☑️ Ramos - Free

☑️ Donnarumma - Free

☑️ Messi - Free



He was joined by other superstars like Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Ashraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum and Nuno Mendes. The Portuguese defender arrived in the dying moments of the summer transfer window.

All the aforementioned players were handed lucrative contracts upon their arrival at Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 giants also managed to keep Kylian Mbappe at the club despite the reported advances made by Real Madrid to secure the Frenchman's signature.

Paris Saint Germain unveil Lionel Messi and a couple of other big-name signings

The Super League project is far from over

Apart from Lionel Messi's transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, Javier Tebas also criticized the European Super League project. UEFA breathed a sigh of relief as a number of founding clubs pulled out of the project. The mass exodus was led by the the clubs from the English Premier League.

However, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus have pledged to continue fighting for the establishment of the break-away competition. Rumors also suggest that the clubs that pulled out recently are yet to officially leave the project.

According to reports, the involved parties are working on making a couple of changes to the project to make it more appealing. They're expected to come up with another presentation very soon. It remains to be seen where all the developments will lead.

The following clubs were involved in the formation of the first European Super League: AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur.

