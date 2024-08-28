“We’d slap him” - Rio Ferdinand and Cristiano Ronaldo recall hilarious moments with ex-Manchester United star Nani

Cristiano Ronaldo and Rio Ferdinand shared a chuckle while reminiscing about a unique habit of Nani during their Manchester United days. The three played together at the Old Trafford club for two years, between 2007 and 2009.

In the latest video on Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube channel, UR. Cristiano, the Portuguese discussed football with Manchester United veteran Rio Ferdinand. In the last minute of the video, the two joked about Nani's habit of shedding tears after losing games, particularly after Manchester United's 3-1 loss at Liverpool in 2011.

"Do you remember when Nani used to cry? We'd slap him," quipped Ferdinand.

Bursting out laughing, Cristiano Ronaldo nodded in agreement. Ferdinand went on to remind him that Nani wasn't the only player with the habit of shedding tears regularly.

"He used to cry, man. Anderson [as well] flipping hell," added Ferdinand, with Ronaldo nodding and saying, "Yes."

The interview proceeded with the English defender breaking down Nani's gameplay. Despite having world-class strength and ability, the 37-year-old lacked consistency according to Ferdinand.

"I've never seen a player hit the ball as clean with both feet, as powerful and as hard as Nani. [His] sheer power was mad. The thing that I think Nani lacked, he was a good professional, he didn't drink a lot," said Ferdinand.

He continued:

"But there was something that stopped him from having ultimate consistency. He could hit five shots and two could be on target, two could be way off it or two may go close. It was hard for him to find that consistency compared to [Wayne] Rooney or Ronaldo, that's what set him [back]."

Nani played 230 games for Manchester United, netting 41 goals and recording 70 assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo quashes Manchester United return rumors, reveals his retirement plans

Cristiano Ronaldo is Officially Unveiled as Al Nassr Player - Source: Getty

In a recent interview with NOW, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he would retire at Al-Nassr, busting the rumor of a third stint at Manchester United. Ronaldo raved about the satisfaction of playing with the Knights of Najd. He revealed that he would retire in the Middle East in 'two or three years.'

"I don't know if I will retire soon, in two or three years... but probably I will retire here at Al Nassr. I'm very happy at this club, I feel good in this country too. I'm happy to play in Saudi Arabia and I want to continue," said Ronaldo (via Fabrizio Romano).

The Manchester United rumors first started when Ronaldo's former United teammate Louis Saha backed him to return to Old Trafford as a player or manager. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner seemed to be satiated playing for the Canary Yellow outfit.

In 68 games for Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has already scored 62 goals and recorded 17 assists. The Portuguese forward also scored the 64th free-kick goal of his career in Al-Nassr's last Saudi Pro League match against Al-Feiha on August 27.

