"We need Sergio Ramos", "Score should not deceive" - Fans unhappy despite Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr's 4-1 win over Al-Feiha

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr registered their first win of the Saudi Premier League 2024-25 season against Al-Feiha on Tuesday, August 27. Despite a comfortable 4-1 victory with two goals coming from direct free-kicks, fans were not happy with the overall performance of the team.

Many criticized the side's lack of co-ordination, opining that Al-Nassr look well-drilled against small teams but struggle against the top sides.

"The score should not deceive.Bento played well, Cristiano as always.The defence, the centre of the pitch - a backyard. What happened to Sultan?!We can't pass. (Well, sometimes there are masterpieces)Al Nassr's level is to play weak and average teams.The others are a huge problem," a fan wrote on X.

"We need Sergio Ramos to our defense," suggested another.

"We will always win against small team. But we can't compete with big teams with these performance and players," another fan wrote.

One fan criticized Ali Lajami and Anderson Talisca, alleging that they "walk around the pitch" without contributing much. They commented:

"Nobody should be impressed by what Al nassr played today,they are still a terrible side & would get beaten a lot if nothing is done to replace shit players like Lajami & Talisca who walks around the pitch like he is Messi while our midfield is open as a sinkhole it's fkn annoying."

"We need to sign defender at all cost," another fan declared.

"Our team always depends on individual plays, our defense has no coordination and the midfield is always dominated by our rival even without having stars! Telles must leave, we need a defensive midfielder or they will always create danger for us," wrote a fan on X.

"Cristiano Ronaldo this season/4 games/4 goals/2 assists/The best in the world," added another.

The match against Al-Feida was the fourth consecutive game in which Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Al-Nassr this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca score direct free-kicks to help register Al-Nassr's first SPL 2024-25 win

Al-Wehda v Al Nassr - Saudi Pro League - Source: Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca both scored direct free-kicks as Al-Nassr registered a thumping 4-1 win over Al-Feiha.

Al-Nassr's first goal came in the fifth minute, courtesy of brilliant link-up play between Cristiano Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca. The Portuguese icon found Talisca right in front of goal and the Brazilian converted to make it 1-0 for the side.

The second goal came at the cusp of halftime. Talisca was clipped by an Al-Feiha defender, giving Al-Nassr a free-kick in a dangerous position. Cristiano Ronaldo chipped the ball over the Al-Feiha wall and into the net to double Al-Nassr's lead.

Marcelo Brozovic made it 3-0 in the 85th minute after a brilliant assist by Sadio Mane left him with only the goalkeeper beat. The fourth goal was another direct free-kick by Anderson Talisca.

The Knights of Najd were awarded a free kick right at the end of the second-half stoppage time. Talisca connected with his left foot and the ball curled into the right-hand corner of the net to complete his brace.

Al-Feiha got a consolation goal in the 86th minute courtesy of Fashion Sakala. The Zambian forward was served a delicious ball by Alejandro Pozuelo. The Canary Yellow side's next SPL fixture will be against Al-Ahli on September 13.

