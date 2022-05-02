"We are dealing with Manchester United and PSG" - Agent of 27-year-old star provides key update about future

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly in the race to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

As per Agento Secreto, the Serbian's agent, Mateja Kezman, has confirmed the links and added that the player's preferred choice is Manchester.

He said:

“Sergej has no shortage of offers for the summer. At the moment we are dealing with Manchester United and PSG. He is focused on the end of the season with Lazio, but Sergej wants to go to Manchester."

Milinkovic-Savic joined Lazio in 2015 from Genk and has made 291 appearances for the Italian side in all competitions. He has scored 57 goals and provided 51 assists during that period.

Squawka @Squawka Sergej Milinković-Savić has been directly involved in more league goals this season than any other campaign in his career:



◎ 32 games

◉ 10 assists

◎ 9 goals



Il Sergente. 🪖 Sergej Milinković-Savić has been directly involved in more league goals this season than any other campaign in his career:◎ 32 games◉ 10 assists◎ 9 goalsIl Sergente. 🪖 https://t.co/GHMAiYBlaL

The 27-year-old is a central midfielder, a position that both Manchester United and PSG could need to fill this summer.

The Ligue 1 giants have Marco Verratti in that position. However, their other midfielders have failed to impress. The likes of Gini Wijnaldum, Leonadro Paredes and Danilo Pereira have been rather inconsistent. The Parisians will also look to add some depth to the area to help them compete in the Champions League.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are set to lose Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba in midfield this summer. Meanwhile, Fred and Scott McTominay haven't been able to deliver world-class performances for the Red Devils. Hence, they will certainly look for an upgrade this summer.

As per Calciomercato, the price set by Lazio for the Serbian midfielder is around €70 million.

While his agent shared that Milinkovic-Savic's preference is Manchester, PSG will hope that Champions League football next season will tilt his mind.

The Red Devils are practically out of the UCL race this season. They are sixth in the Premier League table, eight points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, having played one more game than them.

Manchester United midfielder likely to join PSG this summer: Reports

As per Footmercato.net, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is set to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer. His contract with the Premier League giants expires this summer. With not much competition for him, he is likely to join the Ligue 1 club.

As per the report, he has already met the Parisian club's sporting director Leonardo, and the club have made signing the Frenchman a 'priority.'

Pogba has perhaps already played his final match for the Red Devils, having been subbed off due to an injury in their 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on April 19.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh