“We deserve to win this award” - Luka Modric speaks up as Real Madrid clinch Laureus World Team of the Year award

Real Madrid veteran Luka Modric has spoken up after Los Blancos won the World Team of the Year award at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid on Monday, April 21. The Croatian superstar expressed gratitude to the organizers while asserting that the LaLiga giants deserved the honor.

Led by Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid won an assortment of trophies in the 2023-24 season, including LaLiga, Supercopa de España, and their record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League. Brazilian superstar Vinicius Jr. was their top scorer with 25 goals across competitions in 40 games. He was followed by Jude Bellingham with 23 goals in 43 appearances.

Luka Modric and Dani Carvajal collected the award on behalf of the entire Madrid team. After receiving it, Modric said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"We want to thank the Laureus organizers on behalf of Real Madrid. Our team is proud to collect this prestigious award. We had a great season, winning many trophies and displaying excellence on the pitch. Real Madrid always pushes you to the highest levels, to do your best, as we demonstrated last season. We deserve to win this award."

Los Blancos are struggling to repeat last year's heroics in the 2024-25 season. They have already been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League in the quarter-final stage by Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. Furthermore, they lost the Supercopa de Espana final to Barcelona by a scoreline of 2-5. At present, they trail the Catalan giants (73) by four points in LaLiga.

However, they won the UEFA Super Cup and the inaugural edition of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup at the start of this season.

Real Madrid all set to complete three signings this summer: Reports

A report by Fichajes.net claims that Real Madrid are on the cusp of completing the signings of three crucial players ahead of the next season. They are Girona's Miguel Gutiérrez, Como's Nico Paz, and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been one of Real Madrid's prime targets for a long time. The Liverpool academy graduate is known for his offensive prowess and ability to deliver inch-perfect crosses into the box from the right. The prospect of signing the Englishman on a Bosman move makes the deal even more lucrative for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Meanwhile, the higher-ups at Real Madrid have reportedly been impressed by the development of Nico Paz this season. The Argentine prodigy has established himself as a solid orchestrator of Como's midfield, registering six goals and seven assists in 30 games across competitions. The 20-year-old joined Como from Los Blancos' youth side, RM Castilla, last summer and reportedly has a buyback clause worth €8 million in his contract.

Finally, Madrid are reportedly keen on triggering the buy-back option for Miguel Gutiérrez. The La Fabrica graduate left the side for Girona in 2022 and might be useful in providing stability to Los Blancos' defense if brought back.

