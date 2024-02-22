"We deserved more" – Xavi makes bold comments after Barcelona's 1-1 draw away at Napoli

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has asserted that his team deserved to win at Napoli after their 1-1 UEFA Champions League last-16 draw earlier on Wednesday (February 21).

The Blaugrana, who topped their continental group with 12 points from six outings, locked horns with the Serie A champions in a first leg match. Robert Lewandowski scored the opener in the 60th minute before Victor Osimhen levelled things for the hosts 15 minutes later.

At a post-game press conference, Xavi claimed that Barcelona produced an outing worthy of a victory at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. He opined (h/t Barca Blaugranes):

"We deserved more. Our strategy worked well and we were leading 1-0. What we lacked was the ability to calm down and control a tough game with that scoreline. Because we didn't put the game 'to sleep', and remember this is the Champions League, our rivals score with their first effort on target!"

Xavi, who will leave Barcelona at the end of this campaign, continued:

"We should have been keeping the ball and moving the play into their half but, overall, my team put in a good performance. We had chances for more. We produced good transitions and I'm pleased that so much of the match went the way we visualized it and planned for. Now we'll give a big push to go through in front of our fans."

Asked if an away draw was a good result, the 44-year-old responded:

"Not for me, because it was a game to win. But if we play like this, more games will be won than lost. The players have taken a step forward since I announced I was leaving."

The Blaugrana, who are currently third with 54 points from 25 La Liga outings, will next face Napoli in their Champions League last-16 second leg clash on March 12.

Barcelona keen to sign Colombian winger

According to SPORT, Barcelona have earmarked Watford winger Yaser Asprilla as a one to watch ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season. They are keen to ward off potential competition from Premier League clubs in their ongoing pursuit of the €47 million-rated attacker.

Asprilla, 20, is currently relishing a breakthrough campaign at the Hornets. He has found the back of the net six times and provided five assists in 34 games, including 18 starts, across competitions so far this term.

Should the left-footed versatile operator move to Barcelona this summer, he would pop up as a fine squad player for them. He would provide competition to Raphinha and Lamine Yamal primarily on the right flank.