“We didn’t ‘beat’ Chelsea” – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp offers interesting perspective on Carabao Cup final ahead of FA Cup showdown

Jurgen Klopp believes he was lucky in Carabao Cup final.
Sushan Chakraborty
Modified May 13, 2022 06:10 PM IST
In his FA Cup final pre-match presser, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that his team could not 'beat' Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final earlier this season. The Reds prevailed 11-10 on penalties after 120 goalless minutes.

Liverpool and Chelsea will lock horns in the the FA Cup final on Saturday. The Reds beat Manchester City in a high-stakes semi-final, while the Blues got the better of Tottenham Hotspur in the last four.

Timo Werner:"To win the FA Cup at the end of the season gives the season this touch. It is one of the biggest cups in Europe. The oldest cup in England."[via @johncrossmirror]mirror.co.uk/sport/football…

Jurgen Klopp’s side came out on top in a titanic shootout in the Carabao Cup final, with substitute goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga producing the only miss, Recounting that game, Klopp said, as per Liverpool ECHO:

“We didn't 'beat' Chelsea. We won the shootout. I've said a few times without luck you have no chance, and luck was on our side that day. We know how good Chelsea are. Both teams will go for it.”

Romelu Lukaku’s performance could decide Chelsea’s fate in FA Cup final against Liverpool

Considering the way the Reds have performed this season, it would not be unfair to consider them as favourites for the FA Cup final. They have a great manager, a talented squad and impressive mental strength, making them a tough team to beat.

To break the Reds down, the Blues might require something extraordinary from a player many have chalked down as a flop. Romelu Lukaku, who has had a second wind in the last few games, could be the Londoners' key player this weekend.

Last couple of games it’s the Romelu Lukaku of Inter Milan, playing well & just hope he continues his form against Liverpool in the @EmiratesFACup final on Saturday. https://t.co/ZqQpu1OagN

Having scored three goals in his last two starts, the Belgian is bubbling with confidence.

He has seemingly improved his fitness, looks a lot more committed on the pitch and has demonstrated impressive perseverance. If he brings his A-game to the Wembley Stadium on Saturday, the Reds could be in for a long and difficult night.

हिन्दी