"We didn’t deserve more. We made a lot of mistakes" - Hansi Flick makes admission after Barcelona's draw with Rayo Vallecano

Hansi Flick did not try to dress things up after Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano. The German coach admitted his side only had themselves to blame after letting their lead slip in Vallecas.

Ad

Barca had gone in front through Lamine Yamal’s penalty (40') but were pegged back by Fran Perez’s volley midway through the second half (67'). The match was difficult for the visitors as Flick’s side never really found their rhythm and looked vulnerable whenever the home team broke forward.

Even with more possession (57%), Barca failed to control the game and gave Rayo plenty of encouragement. Barca only had three shots on target from their 12 in total, while their hosts had six shots on target from 12. Afterward, Flick gave a simple summary of a night where Barcelona rarely looked comfortable (via BarcaTimes on X):

Ad

Trending

“We didn’t deserve more. We made a lot of mistakes.”

The penalty that put them ahead caused controversy. VAR was not working properly in the first half, which meant Pep Chavarria’s foul on Yamal could not be reviewed. Rayo’s players were furious, but Yamal stepped up calmly to score from the spot.

However, Barcelona could not make that advantage count. Dani Olmo missed a golden chance to double the lead before the break, and Raphinha also failed to convert when well placed.

Ad

The draw leaves the Blaugrana two points behind league leaders Real Madrid and Athletic Club, with the September international break arriving.

Barcelona will prepare for upcoming important matches after September international break

Barca’s important matches after the international break will come fast and loud. They restart at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys against ninth-place Valencia on September 14.

Four days later, the focus flips to Europe with a trip to St James’ Park to face Newcastle on September 18, matchday one of the UEFA Champions League. Back in La Liga, Getafe visit on September 21, followed by a midweek journey to Carlos Tartiere to meet Real Oviedo on September 24.

Ad

Real Sociedad then arrive in Barcelona on September 28, making five matches in fifteen days, all stacked with different problems to solve.

October opens with a marquee night at the Lluis Companys against Paris Saint-Germain on October 1, before Sevilla away on October 5. Then, the Blaugrana will have another short period of rest, with the October international break set to take place after their clash at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nnanna Mba Nnanna is a European and international football journalist who has been covering news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda for around 5 years. A keen interest in reading and football since an early age, watching games at local stadiums with family paved the way for him to take up the sport professionally.



Nnanna’s favorite club is English team Bolton Wanderers because he witnessed Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha's play for them between 2002 and 2006. His favorite footballer is Ronaldinho due to the Brazilian's love for the sport and admires Pep Guardiola for redefining football tactics. As a former literature student, Nnanna reckons that the best way of connecting with the readers is to add a bit of empathy in his writing, and relies on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and WhoScored for his articles.



Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022 is Nnanna’s favorite FIFA World Cup moment, and also follows Major League Soccer due to the diminutive Argentine. He strongly believes that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could be the next two superstars in the same light as legendary pair Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



When not writing, he likes to play Football Manager and other simulation games. Know More