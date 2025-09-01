"We didn’t deserve more. We made a lot of mistakes" - Hansi Flick makes admission after Barcelona's draw with Rayo Vallecano

Hansi Flick did not try to dress things up after Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano. The German coach admitted his side only had themselves to blame after letting their lead slip in Vallecas.
Barca had gone in front through Lamine Yamal’s penalty (40') but were pegged back by Fran Perez’s volley midway through the second half (67'). The match was difficult for the visitors as Flick’s side never really found their rhythm and looked vulnerable whenever the home team broke forward.
Even with more possession (57%), Barca failed to control the game and gave Rayo plenty of encouragement. Barca only had three shots on target from their 12 in total, while their hosts had six shots on target from 12. Afterward, Flick gave a simple summary of a night where Barcelona rarely looked comfortable (via BarcaTimes on X):
“We didn’t deserve more. We made a lot of mistakes.”
The penalty that put them ahead caused controversy. VAR was not working properly in the first half, which meant Pep Chavarria’s foul on Yamal could not be reviewed. Rayo’s players were furious, but Yamal stepped up calmly to score from the spot.
However, Barcelona could not make that advantage count. Dani Olmo missed a golden chance to double the lead before the break, and Raphinha also failed to convert when well placed.
The draw leaves the Blaugrana two points behind league leaders Real Madrid and Athletic Club, with the September international break arriving.
Barcelona will prepare for upcoming important matches after September international break
Barca’s important matches after the international break will come fast and loud. They restart at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys against ninth-place Valencia on September 14.
Four days later, the focus flips to Europe with a trip to St James’ Park to face Newcastle on September 18, matchday one of the UEFA Champions League. Back in La Liga, Getafe visit on September 21, followed by a midweek journey to Carlos Tartiere to meet Real Oviedo on September 24.
Real Sociedad then arrive in Barcelona on September 28, making five matches in fifteen days, all stacked with different problems to solve.
October opens with a marquee night at the Lluis Companys against Paris Saint-Germain on October 1, before Sevilla away on October 5. Then, the Blaugrana will have another short period of rest, with the October international break set to take place after their clash at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.