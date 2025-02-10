“We didn’t need to talk that much” - Toni Kroos opens up on ‘funny’ relationship with ex-Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric

Toni Kroos recently opened up about his relationship with former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric. He said that while they didn't talk much, they still understood each other well on the pitch.

Kroos shockingly announced his retirement towards the end of last season despite playing at a world-class level. He retired last summer after Germany's UEFA Euro 2024 campaign. The midfielder had spent a decade at Real Madrid, making 465 appearances and contributing 28 goals and 99 assists.

Kroos formed an excellent partnership with Luka Modric in the middle of the park for the Spanish giants. They won five UEFA Champions League trophies together, among other honors. In a new documentary on Prime Video, both midfielders spoke about their relationship. The Croatian midfielder said (via Madrid Xtra):

Trending

"We have a very special relationship. We've been playing together for 10 years."

Meanwhile, Kroos added:

"We didn't need to talk that much, that was funny. Most of the time we would understand each other, because the good players understand the game and understand what's important."

The duo shared the pitch 334 times for Real Madrid and also combined for one goal, helping them win numerous trophies.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti backs Luka Modric on his recent altercation with Vincius Jr.

Real Madrid faced Leganes at Estadio Municipal de Butarque in their Copa del Rey quarter-final clash on Wednesday, February 5. Luka Modric opened the scoring in the 18th minute before Endrick made it 2-0 seven minutes later. Leganes came back through a brace from Juan Cruz (39' (p), 59').

Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti had brought on Vinicius in the second half to replace Rodrygo Goes. During the game, Modric was seen speaking angrily towards Vinicius as they prepared to defend a corner. The Brazilian also replied a bit.

Ancelotti was asked about this small altercation after the match and he said (via 90min):

"I don't know if he said anything to him, but if he did, Modric must always be respected."

The 39-year-old himself commented on the incident, saying:

"These are things that happen in football. You see everything that you shouldn't see."

Real Madrid, meanwhile, reached the Copa del Rey semi-finals before drawing 1-1 against Atletico Madrid at home in LaLiga on Saturday, February 8. They will next face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League Round of 16 playoff first leg on Tuesday, February 11.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback