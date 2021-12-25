“We didn’t see this coming” – Paddy Kenny feels ‘it’s game over’ for Arsenal star

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny feels Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Arsenal stint is nearing an end after being exiled by Mikel Arteta.

Aubameyang has been a key player for Arsenal since joining them from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in January 2018. The forward's contributions even saw him named Gunners captain in 2019.

However, Aubameyang was stripped off of the armband last week following a breach of discipline. The Gabon international has also been left out of Arsenal's last four matchday squads.

It is also said that Aubameyang is training alone, away from the Arsenal squad. With the winter transfer window just around the corner, there are suggestions that he could be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium.

Former Premier League goalkeeper Kenny has now provided his thoughts on Aubameyang's situation at Arsenal. The Irishman feels there is now way back for the 32-year-old after seemingly falling out with Arteta. He told Football Insider:

“It looks like it’s game over for him. It looks like him and Arteta have properly fallen out over this. We didn’t see this coming. I didn’t think this would happen when this all started."

Kenny, though, is of the view that Arsenal will struggle to move Aubameyang on due to his reported £350,000-a-week salary. He said:

“The problem with moving Aubameyang on is that he is on ridiculous wages. You need someone to offer that money and I’m not sure anyone will. They just need to get rid of him at any cost."

“He’s hardly set the world on fire this season. I’m sure he wants to go in any case. He won’t want to be sat on the bench or not even in the squad when he could be playing somewhere else. It’s a very sad end to what has largely been a good career move for him," he added.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



“If you don’t ask for that at this level, I think I pack my bags and I go somewhere else”. Mikel Arteta on Aubameyang excluded: “I don’t establish my authority by being dictatorial. I just ask for one thing, it’s respect and commitment. That’s all”. ⚪️🔴 #AFC “If you don’t ask for that at this level, I think I pack my bags and I go somewhere else”. @sr_collings Mikel Arteta on Aubameyang excluded: “I don’t establish my authority by being dictatorial. I just ask for one thing, it’s respect and commitment. That’s all”. ⚪️🔴 #AFC“If you don’t ask for that at this level, I think I pack my bags and I go somewhere else”. @sr_collings https://t.co/7c2Sqk1IsQ

It now remains to be seen if there will be any takers for Aubameyang in January.

Arsenal star Aubameyang linked with Barcelona

Barcelona boss Xavi is said to be keen to strengthen his options in attack. Arsenal star Aubameyang is among those who have been linked with a move to Camp Nou ahead of the winter transfer window.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Barcelona have been alerted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's exile at Arsenal and would be interested in signing him on loan next month. (Source: Daily Mail) 🚨 Barcelona have been alerted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's exile at Arsenal and would be interested in signing him on loan next month. (Source: Daily Mail) https://t.co/pmOIwqwVh3

However, it is unclear whether the Catalans remain interested in Aubameyang after reportedly striking a deal with Manchester City for Ferran Torres. Barcelona have also been linked with Manchester United's Edinson Cavani.

Also Read Article Continues below

Juventus have also been credited with an interest in Aubameyang, who has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 15 appearances across all competitions this term.

Edited by Parimal