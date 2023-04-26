“We didn’t talk for a moment about Cristiano Ronaldo” - Al-Wehda’s King’s Cup SF hero makes bold claim on Al-Nassr superstar

Al-Wehda forward Jean-David Beauguel has said that the Mecca outfit did not think too much about Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their King's Cup clash with Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr hosted Al-Wehda in the semifinals of the King's Cup at Mrsool Park on Monday (April 24). Things did not go according to plan for Al-Aalami as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat.

Beauguel's stunning bicycle kick in the first half turned out to be the only goal of the game. Ronaldo and Co., meanwhile, mustered six shots on target, but Al-Wehda goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi stood tall.

Beauguel has now said that Al-Wehda were not bothered about Ronaldo's threat before the game. The Frenchman added that the Mecca-based club were focused on executing their game plan, telling Action With Walid (via Kooora):

"As a player, I seek to give Al-Wehda the opportunity to win the King’s Cup title, and frankly, we did not talk for a moment about Cristiano Ronaldo and his presence with Al-Nassr before the match, and our focus was on our way of playing and not just focusing on the Portuguese star."

Ronaldo, meanwhile, cut a frustrating figure during and after the game. The Portuguese icon was seen fuming at the Al-Nassr bench before going down the tunnel at half-time.

Cristiano Ronaldo's first season with Al-Nassr likely to end trophyless

Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer with high hopes. However, life in Saudi Arabia has been far from ideal for the forward, although he has bagged 11 goals and two assists in 14 appearances across competitions.

Al-Aalami were atop the Saudi Pro League when Ronaldo joined the club in December. However, the Riyadh-based club now find themselves sitting three points behind Al-Ittihad, who have a game in hand.

Al-Nassr have won only two of their past five games in the league, losing two and drawing one of the other three. With only six games left to play, they face an uphill battle to beat Al-Ittihad to the title.

The Mrsool Park outfit, meanwhile, crashed out of the Saudi Super Cup in January. Ronaldo's side suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Al-Ittihad. The loss to Al-Wehda on Monday (April 24) ended Al-Nassr's hopes of winning a domestic cup competition.

It remains to be seen if Al-Aalami can spring a surprise and leapfrog Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League. They will want Ronaldo to be firing on all cylinders as they hope to end the season strongly.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes