"We didn’t win anything, but we know what we have to do" - Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane after trophyless season

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has opened up about the club's trophyless 2020-21 season after their final La Liga encounter against Villarreal.

Real Madrid finished second in La Liga behind rivals Atletico Madrid. They were knocked out of the Copa del Rey in the round of 32 by third-division side CD Alcoyano. In the UEFA Champions League, their charge was halted by Chelsea in the semifinals.

After their 2-1 win over Villarreal, Zidane thanked Real Madrid fans for their support, while also claiming the club's hierarchy is clear of the path forward despite ending the season without silverware.

“I want to thank our fanbase because they have always supported the team," Zidane said. "I think everyone can be proud of the fact that the players gave their all. We have to congratulate the whole squad. We also have to congratulate Atlético Madrid, who deserved it because whoever is top deserved it. The most important thing for us is what the players have done.

“With time and calm, I’ll speak with the club. We didn’t win anything, but we know what we have to do. As a club, we didn’t win anything this year. We know what we have to achieve, and what the fans want is the most important. We have to thank our fans because they have supported us the whole way. It’s a day to congratulate the whole squad."

The Frenchman also took responsibility for the team's shortcomings this season.

“We gave everything on the pitch and I’m responsible for all of this. We’ll evaluate everything. All the players want to do is win,” he added.

Zinedine Zidane addresses Real Madrid future

Zinedine Zidane also gave an update on his future with Real Madrid, revealing that talks with the club's representatives will take place in the coming days.

"Today after the game, we have to be calm, and then in the next few days we'll talk with the club, with the appropriate people. Soon, we'll see what happens, not just with me, but with what the club will do for next season," Zidane said.

Gattuso is a new favorite to become the next Juventus coach. Allegri towards Madrid and Zidane could join the French NT. [TuttoSport] #juvelive — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) May 17, 2021