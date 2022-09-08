"We can't be in a different bubble to that of society" - Xavi's brilliant response to climate crisis query highlights PSG manager Christophe Galtier's gross lack of awareness

Barcelona coach Xavi has pledged to consider a more sustainable form of travel when possible, showcasing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Christophe Galtier’s alarming lack of climate crisis awareness.

Ahead of PSG’s Champions League Group H opener against Juventus (September 6), Galtier was asked whether he would consider taking trains instead of their private jet for shorter trips. The Frenchman laughed at the suggestion and jokingly stated that he would consider taking a “sand yacht.” Kylian Mbappe, who accompanied his manager to the pre-match press conference, also laughed at the climate-conscious request.

Barcelona manager Xavi was asked the same question after his side secured a 5-1 win over Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday (September 8). He handled the question in a much more responsible manner, stating that the Blaugrana would always consider the greater good of the people. He told Marca (via Football-Espana):

“We cannot be in a different bubble to that of society. Ultimately, we have to look out for the good of the people. We play for the people.

“If the government or the Generalitat [Catalan government] propose it to us, as a minimum, we would listen to them and we would consider it. With all the humility in the world, if we can do things to change society, we will do so. That is why Barcelona is more than a club. We would do it for certain. Vamos, for sure.”

Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski star as PSG and Barcelona secure winning starts in the Champions League

Both PSG and Barca secured maximum points in Champions League GW 1, beating Juventus and Viktoria Plzen respectively. While the Parisians secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over the Bianconeri, Barcelona enjoyed a comfortable 5-1 win at home against Viktoria Plzen.

Mbappe scored a first-half brace for PSG to guide them to maximum points. His brace helped him touch the 35-goal milestone in the Champions League, making him the youngest-ever player (23 years, 260 days) to score as many.

Lewandowski, on the other hand, netted a hat-trick, scoring twice in the first half and adding another in the second 45. His sixth hat-trick in the tournament took his tally to 89 goals (107 games), making him the third-highest goalscorer in the history of the competition. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (140) and Lionel Messi (125) have more Champions League goals to their name.

