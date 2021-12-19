"We are disappointed and a bit angry" - Tuchel slams the Premier League as Chelsea's request to postpone Wolves encounter is turned down

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Chelsea's request to have their Premier League encounter against Wolves postponed was swiftly turned down. Speaking ahead of his side's clash at the Molineux, the German manager made his feelings clear in a brutally honest interview with Sky Sports.

"We applied to not play to give us some time to get the situation in control but it was rejected by the Premier League. It doesn't matter if we can understand it because we cannot - it's really hard. We are concerned about the health of our players."

"Now we end up with players who have just come back from COVID-19. N'Golo Kante is back in the team and we hope it goes well for us. This is a huge risk we've taken but once we arrive for a game, you will see a Chelsea team play."

"We are disappointed and angry but this doesn't make us less competitive. I trust my players and myself. I know what it’s like to win Premier League games and I will try to bring that energy into the dressing room."

