"We had a discussion" - Thierry Henry claims he warned Chelsea flop about Stamford Bridge move

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has claimed that he warned Romelu Lukaku before the striker moved to Chelsea. He added that the Belgian was going to find it difficult at Stamford Bridge and things have panned out as predicted.

Lukaku joined Chelsea from Inter Milan for a then-club-record deal of £97.5 million in 2021 but failed to make an impact at the club. He scored 15 goals in 44 appearances across competitions.

Thomas Tuchel's tactics saw the striker isolated in attack, and he forced a loan move a year later back to Inter Milan.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Thierry Henry on whether Romelu Lukaku would consider going back to #CFC . "We had a discussion when he went to Chelsea. I told him he's going to find it difficult to play there because of the way Thomas Tuchel liked to play... Thierry Henry on whether Romelu Lukaku would consider going back to #CFC. "We had a discussion when he went to Chelsea. I told him he's going to find it difficult to play there because of the way Thomas Tuchel liked to play... https://t.co/xgzlJqxtk8

Speaking on CBS Sports during their UEFA Champions League coverage, Henry claimed that he knew the striker would not do well at Stamford Bridge. Revealing his discussions with Lukaku, the former Arsenal striker said:

"We had a discussion when he went to Chełsea and I told him he's going to find it difficult to play at Chełsea, and it turned out to be the case."

When asked why he thought the move was wrong, Henry added:

"Because of the way Tuchel likes to play. Pressing and pressing, you're the nine, I'm the nine, you're the winger, I'm the winger - you interchange. Rom likes to stay where he is, feed him, play him in early and he will try to bully you, turn, stay in the box, crosses - he's a different type of nine to what Tuchel wanted."

Will Chelsea give Romelu Lukaku another chance?

Thierry Henry continued to talk about Romelu Lukaku and whether the striker should return to Chelsea in the summer.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo



Thierry Henry doesn't expect Romelu Lukaku to return to Chelsea. "I don't think he wants to go back. He wants to stay at Inter."Thierry Henry doesn't expect Romelu Lukaku to return to Chelsea. "I don't think he wants to go back. He wants to stay at Inter."Thierry Henry doesn't expect Romelu Lukaku to return to Chelsea. 🔵 https://t.co/vQLJ7jzR1B

The Frenchman believes the former Manchester United and Everton striker would be reluctant to go back to Stamford Bridge.

He said:

"Now, is he going to fit what Potter is trying to do? They're struggling with that without him in the squad. What does he want to do? I don't think he wants to go back, that's the main thing I think he wants to stay at Inter. That's why there's going to be maybe a little clash if they want him back. I think he wants to stay there."

Inter Milan are yet to decide if they want to keep the striker at the club next season, as he has just returned to the pitch following his injury issues. Lukaku has scored four goals in 14 appearances across competitions this season.

Poll : 0 votes