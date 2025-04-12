“We don’t give a s**t about the Invincibles” - Jose Mourinho gives brutal response on comparison between 2004-05 Chelsea and Arsenal’s Invincibles 

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that there can be no comparisons between his 2004/05 team and Arsenal's Invincible. The Gunners went undefeated in the entire 2003/04 league campaign and ended up winning the Premier League.
That north London side are famously called the Invincibles for their achievement, which has never been repeated in the Premier League era. Preston North End, interestingly, achieved that feat in the 1888/89 campaign, in the old Football League.
Arsenal's unbeaten run in the league would stretch to 49 games before they were beaten by Manchester United the following campaign. Chelsea won the Premier League that season, finishing 12 points ahead of the Gunners on second.
There have been comparisons between the Invincibles and Mourinho's 2004/05 team since. Arsene Wenger's team registered 26 wins and 12 draws, scoring 73 goals and conceding 26 in the 2003/04 season.
Mourinho's Blues, meanwhile, picked up 29 wins and drew eight others, losing only one game to Manchester City in the entire campaign. Interestingly, they scored 72 goals and conceded just 15.
Speaking recently to The Telegraph, Mourinho insisted that he is not interested in the Invincibles.
“Arsenal people, Man United people, Man City people, they don’t give a s--- about Chelsea 2004-05. In the same way as us, Chelsea, we don’t give a s--- about the Invincibles or what they did. What matters is what we know. We know what we did and what we share between us,” said Mourinho.
Arsenal haven't won the league since the Invincibles.
Are Chelsea and Arsenal locked in a battle for a West Ham United star?
Chelsea and Arsenal are among the clubs eyeing a move for Mohammed Kudus this summer, according to Africa Foot. The West Ham United midfielder reportedly has a €85m price tag on his head, and is wanted by Al-Nassr as well.
The Ghanaian is versatile enough to carry out multiple roles in the final third. Kudus enjoyed a strong start in the Premier League after arriving from Ajax in the summer of 2023.
While the 24-year-old hasn't been in his element this season, his stock remains high. The Blues are looking for attacking reinforcements and Kudus could be an upgrade on Mykhaylo Mudryk.
The Gunners are also planning to add more attacking depth to their squad and have zeroed in on the Ghanaian. However, the report adds that Al-Nassr have already offered €100m for the player.