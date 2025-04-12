“We don’t give a s**t about the Invincibles” - Jose Mourinho gives brutal response on comparison between 2004-05 Chelsea and Arsenal’s Invincibles 

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that there can be no comparisons between his 2004/05 team and Arsenal's Invincible. The Gunners went undefeated in the entire 2003/04 league campaign and ended up winning the Premier League.

That north London side are famously called the Invincibles for their achievement, which has never been repeated in the Premier League era. Preston North End, interestingly, achieved that feat in the 1888/89 campaign, in the old Football League.

Arsenal's unbeaten run in the league would stretch to 49 games before they were beaten by Manchester United the following campaign. Chelsea won the Premier League that season, finishing 12 points ahead of the Gunners on second.

There have been comparisons between the Invincibles and Mourinho's 2004/05 team since. Arsene Wenger's team registered 26 wins and 12 draws, scoring 73 goals and conceding 26 in the 2003/04 season.

Mourinho's Blues, meanwhile, picked up 29 wins and drew eight others, losing only one game to Manchester City in the entire campaign. Interestingly, they scored 72 goals and conceded just 15.

Speaking recently to The Telegraph, Mourinho insisted that he is not interested in the Invincibles.

“Arsenal people, Man United people, Man City people, they don’t give a s--- about Chelsea 2004-05. In the same way as us, Chelsea, we don’t give a s--- about the Invincibles or what they did. What matters is what we know. We know what we did and what we share between us,” said Mourinho.

Arsenal haven't won the league since the Invincibles.

