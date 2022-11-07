“We don’t have too many complaints at the result” – Graham Potter admits Arsenal ‘deserved to win’ as he reacts to Chelsea defeat

Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal when the two sides clashed in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, November 6. Reacting to the result, Blues manager Graham Potter admitted that Mikel Arteta's men deserved to go home with the victory.

All eyes were on Chelsea yesterday to see if they could stop a high-flying Arsenal side in front of their fans at Stamford Bridge. However, the Blues couldn't capitalize on their home advantage and were subjected to a 1-0 defeat.

The Gunners proved to be the better side, dominating the game throughout the 90 minutes and being superior both offensively and defensively.

Arteta's men were so decent that even Potter couldn't find excuses for his side's defeat while speaking after the game on Sunday. The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager told Chelsea's official website (via HITC):

“We played against a team in a really good moment and a confident team. Credit to them. Overall, Arsenal deserved to win. The goal is disappointing and over the course of the game, we don’t have too many complaints at the result.”

Following Sunday's result, Arsenal maintained their position at the top of the Premier League table with 34 points in 13 games. The Blues, meanwhile, dropped to the seventh spot with 21 points in 13 matches.

Potter couldn't help but note that the Gunners are currently in a better phase than the Blues while explaining the difference between the two sides. He said:

“We have to look at where the two teams are at. Arsenal are in a good moment and have worked together for a long time. We’re in different phase.

“We lacked quality but the effort was there and we were beaten by the better team today. We huffed and puffed. But you could see the difference between the two teams in terms of confidence, structure and (how they) work together."

What's next for Arsenal and Chelsea in the EPL?

It was a thrilling encounter at Stamford Bridge.

Following yesterday's result, the Gunners will switch their focus to the EFL Cup where they'll lock horns with Brighton this Wednesday before returning to face West Ham United in the Premier League at the weekend.

The Blues, on the other hand, have a massive clash with Manchester City in the EFL Cup this midweek before they take on Newcastle United in their final Premier League fixture before the World Cup.

