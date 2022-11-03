"No" - Chelsea manager Graham Potter confirms 28-year-old star will be unavailable to face Arsenal 

Manager Graham Potter has confirmed that Kepa Arrizabalaga will not be available for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Arsenal on Sunday (6 November).

The Spain international was substituted at half-time in his team's 4-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion on October 29. The foot injury also kept him out of the Blues' 2-1 UEFA Champions League win against Dinamo Zagreb on 2 November.

Kepa has been Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper since Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel as the club's manager in September. 10 of his 11 starts across competitions this campaign have come under the English tactician.

However, Edouard Mendy will be given the chance to start his first Premier League game for Chelsea since the 2-1 win against West Ham United on September 3. Speaking at his post-match press conference after the win against Zagbreb, Potter told BT Sport:

"No he won’t be OK for Sunday [vs Arsenal]. It’s only precautionary [the crutches] to keep the weight off it, it’s the bottom of his foot. He’s progressing well but won’t be available for Sunday.”

The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager confirmed that Kepa's use of crutches is to stop the injury from aggravating. It remains to be seen if the Spaniard will return to action before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Chelsea will play two more games before the showpiece international event kicks off on 20 November. They will face Manchester City in the EFL Cup on 9 November before facing Newcastle United in the league three days later.

Mendy has proven to be one of the best goalkeepers in England under Tuchel's reign. They are in safe hands with the 2021 'Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper' between the sticks.

Denis Zakaria opens account for Chelsea in Zagreb win

Juventus loanee Denis Zakaria was finally handed his first minutes for Chelsea against Zagreb, two months after signing for the club on a season-long loan deal.

The Switzerland international made the most of his chance and scored in the 30th minute at Stamford Bridge to put his team 2-1 up on the night. It proved to be the deciding goal as the Blues secured all three points.

The west London outfit's qualification as group winners was confirmed before the ball was kicked on matchday six. However, this performance from Zakaria could hand Potter a selection headache whether to play him against the Gunners or not.

