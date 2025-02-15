"We don’t have that in this moment" - Ruben Amorim explains why Antony and Scott McTominay are doing well away from Manchester United

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has weighed in on why Antony and Scott McTominay have flourished since leaving Old Trafford. The Scottish midfielder parted ways with the Red Devils last summer to complete a move to Napoli.

He has since become an integral feature under Antonio Conte, registering seven goals and four assists from 26 games. Meanwhile, Antony joined Real Betis on loan in the winter and has scored two goals from three games.

Speaking recently to the press, as cited by The Metro, Amorim remarked that Manchester United's lack of a strong base was hurting the team.

"Sometimes it’s like that (players flourishing away from the club), it can happen in any club. This is a club with a lot of pressure. At this kind of club you have to have a base of a team to put the younger players, talented players that came from abroad, that come to a team that has one strong base that can help them to cope with that pressure," Amorim said.

He continued:

"We don’t have that in this moment so it’s really hard on them and you feel it on [Patrick] Dorgu, he was a little bit nervous in the first moment."

Amorim also suggested that Antony and McTominay were flourishing after being freed from the pressures of playing for Manchester United.

"But if you are playing better as a team, you have a strong core that can cope with this, are winning games and are really strong in the games like it’s supposed to be at this kind of club, it will be more easy for these kind of players to be free to play their football," Amorim said.

He continued:

"Football is like that. When you reach that level you need to be able to cope with the pressure. Sometimes they go to other clubs and they are more free without pressure and they play better."

The Red Devils next face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (February 16) in the Premier League.

Will Antony leave Manchester United this summer to move to Bayern Munich?

Antony could leave Manchester United permanently this summer

Bayern Munich have set their sights on Antony, according to Fichajes.net. The Brazilian forward joined Manchester United for a reported fee of €95m in the summer of 2022.

However, Antony failed to live up to expectations and dropped down the pecking order under Ruben Amorim. He has turned over a new leaf since his loan move to Spain and has apparently turned heads at the Allianz Arena.

The 24-year-old was also named the Player of the Match for his first two games for Real Betis. The LaLiga side are already planning to keep the player permanently at the club.

However, the Bavarians have now joined the race and have even entered talks with Manchester United to script a deal. The Red Devils could let him go for €50m.

