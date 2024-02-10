“We don’t need Mbappe”, “Best big game player in the world” - Real Madrid fans blown away by display from 23-year-old in 4-0 win over Girona

Real Madrid fans have insisted they don't need to sign Kylian Mbappe after Vinicius Junior's sensational showing in his side's 4-0 win against La Liga title rivals Girona.

Vinicius was the star of the show at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday (February 10). The Brazilian superstar opened the scoring in the 6th minute with a fabulous goal.

The Brazil international dribbled past two Girona players before sending a fierce effort past the visitors' Argentine goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga. He would soon follow that up with a brilliant assist.

Vinicius found Jude Bellingham with an exquisite cross that the English midfielder buried. He also had a hand in the 2023 Golden Boy winner's second, tormenting defenders on the left flank and having his shot denied by Gazzaniga before being tapped in by Bellingham.

The Brazilian wasn't done there as he also assisted Brazilian teammate Rodrygo for his side's fourth. It was a performance that helped Real Madrid move five points clear of Girona at the top of La Liga.

Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti reacted to the Selecao star's showing by insisting that he's the best player in the world. The Italian coach said (via Madrid Xtra):

"Vini Jr is the best player in world for me."

Vinicius may soon be joined by Mbappe at the Bernabeu in what would be a frightening attack. Reports claim that the Paris Saint-Germain superstar has finally decided to join the La Liga giants at the end of the season.

However, fans have questioned whether the France captain is needed following Vinicius' outing day.

One fan gave his stance:

"We do not need Mbappé, we have the best duo in the world with Bellingham and Vinícius. We only need a Haaland type of forward."

Another fan hailed Vinicius for always rising to the big occasion:

"Let it be known that the two best performances from Vinicius this season came in a final against Barcelona and in a title deciding game against Girona, the two biggest games so far... The best big game player in the world."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the Real Madrid star's display against Girona:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rodrygo wants Mbappe to join him and Vinicius at Real Madrid

The Brazilian duo could be joined by the PSG striker.

Rodrygo has become the latest Real Madrid player to weigh in on speculation linking Mbappe with Ancelotti's side. The 23-year-old called the Frenchman one of the best players in the world (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"If Kylian Mbappé comes, he will help us. He is one of the best in the world. I want to play with the best players of course but I can’t say more on this topic."

Mbappe's contract with PSG expires at the end of the season and it looks as though he's decided to join Madrid. He's been in red-hot form this campaign, bagging 30 goals and seven assists in 29 games across competitions.

Vinicius also talked up potentially playing alongside the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner last winter. He said (via One Football):

"Everyone here wants to play with Kylian. I hope it happens one day. He is one of the best players, maybe the best."

Mbappe finished third on the Ballon d'Or podium last year, missing out on top spot to Lionel Messi. He's long been linked with Real Madrid and he may now finally be joining Rodrygo and Vinicius in the Spanish capital.