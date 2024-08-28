"We don’t have to play like a child sometimes" - Chelsea star reveals Enzo Maresca's half-time team talk in 6-2 win over Wolves

Chelsea star Malo Gusto has revealed what Enzo Maresca told players at halftime during their 6-2 away win against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Blues went into the break with the scoreline level at 2-2, but the West London side returned reinvigorated and scored four goals in the second half to secure a healthy win.

Gusto was impressive in the game, completing 88 percent of his passes and winning 75 percent of his tackles to see his team through to victory.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Speaking to Sky Sports about his manager's halftime pep talk, the Frenchman said via CFCDaily:

“We didn’t play perfectly because the first half was hard for us. The coach said to the team, we don’t have to play like a child sometimes, we have to be more focused.”

Enzo Maresca has also spoken about his team's performance, telling GOAL:

"In some moments we started to see our team. There are many things the players are still learning. Sometimes we can play quicker, sometimes slower. It’s with time we are going to improve. We started one-and-a-half months ago."

"When there is space in behind, we need to attack in behind," Maresca added. "When teams sit back, there is no space in behind and it’s difficult. We need more passes, more process. I want to see my team play the way we want to play and compete every game. This is the most important thing. I want to see on the ball a clear idea of what they want; and off the ball, a very aggressive team."

Enzo Maresca leads Chelsea after replacing Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino who was dismissed after the end of the previous campaign. The Blues are eager to return to the top of the standings in English football after falling behind in recent seasons.

Enzo Maresca highlights his main goal as Chelsea boss

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has refuted claims that he was hired to secure Champions League football this season. The Italian manager replaced Mauricio Pochettino this season after the Argentine secured a return to Europe last season.

Speaking about the goals laid out for him at the club, Maresca said (via Goal):

"For us, the target at this moment is to improve players. No one from the club asked me to compete for the Premier League or compete for a Champions League spot. They just asked me to improve the players and improve the team. The most important thing is to be better game after game. Also, the target is to solve the economic problem in terms of selling players. From there, we try to do our best and see where we arrive."

Enzo Maresca leads Chelsea out tomorrow to face Swiss side Servette in the second leg of their qualifier for the Europa Conference League. The Blues hold a two-goal following their 2-0 home win in the first leg and will be keen to add to their advantage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback