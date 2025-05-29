“We don’t think that would have a positive impact” - Club chief says Cristiano Ronaldo transfer could ‘jeopardise’ them ahead of Club World Cup

Flamengo sporting director Jose Buso has emphatically ruled out the possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo for the Club World Cup. He said the arrival of the Portuguese superstar could jeopardise the team.

Ronaldo has yet to sign a new deal with Al-Nassr, with his current contract set to expire this summer. Amid the uncertainty surrounding his future, the 40-year-old has mostly been linked to clubs participating in the club tournament set to kick off next month. Recent reports claim Cristiano Ronaldo could join one of the four Brazilian teams in the Club World Cup, of which Flamengo is one.

Amid speculation regarding a potential move by Ronaldo to one of the Brazilian clubs in the tournament, Buso has dismissed the idea outright, emphasizing Flamengo’s commitment to long-term planning over short-term stardom.

The Brazilian club’s football director told Radio Renascenca:

"We don't look favorably on the arrival of a player, be it Cristiano or anyone else, just to play in the World Cup. We don't think that would have a positive impact on the group. We're going to try to strengthen ourselves for the World Cup, but with players who can reinforce us for the rest of the season.

"It's a new competition, nobody knows how the teams will react to this and making an investment that could jeopardise the rest of the season just because of the Club World Cup, from our sporting perspective, we don't see that in a good light."

Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest post on social media following Al-Nassr’s final game of the 2024-25 campaign further fueled the speculation about his potential exit. He hinted that he may not play for the Riyadh-based club again, writing, “This chapter is over.”

Ex-Tottenham player Mido points out why no manager will want to work with Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Spurs striker Ahmed Hossam Hussein, popularly known as Mido, has claimed that there is no top coach who wants to work with Cristiano Ronaldo at the moment.

In the course of his playing career, Ronaldo has had issues with the managers he’s worked under. His most infamous disagreement was the one between him and Erik ten Hag during his second spell at Manchester United.

In fact, at his current club, Al-Nassr, it was reported that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was at loggerheads with then-manager Rudi Garcia, which led to the sacking of the latter.

For Mido, Ronaldo has a bad reputation for canceling the personalities of coaches who work with him. As such, no manager will be willing to manage him. Mido said:

"Ronaldo's problem is that he cancels the personality of any coach who works with him, unlike other players like Benzema, who is also a great player but gives the coach his due respect and knows his role well. I challenge that there is any top coach who wants to work with Ronaldo or would welcome leading Al Nassr in his presence."

He added:

"Ronaldo came to Al Nassr after European clubs closed their doors on him; even Simone Inzaghi, if offered to coach Al Nassr in the presence of Cristiano, would not agree."

