“We don’t have to think about Real Madrid” - Barcelona star Gavi on LaLiga title race after 4-1 win over Girona

Barcelona star Gavi has opened up about the title race against Real Madrid after his side's 4-1 win over Girona on Sunday (March 30). The Spaniard insists that there is no need to focus on their rivals, with the Blaugrana at the top of the league.

Hansi Flick's side secured all three points dominantly against Girona this weekend. Barcelona took the lead a few minutes before half-time, thanks to Girona center-back Ladislav Krejci's own goal.

Arnaut Danjuma then pulled one back for Girona in the 53rd minute of the second half, but his equalizer was in vain as the Blaugrana scored three goals in response.

Robert Lewandowski, who's been in extraordinary goal-scoring form this season, bagged a brace before Ferran Torres finished with his strike in the 86th minute.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid also defeated Leganes 3-2 over the weekend. However, Los Blancos still find themselves three points behind the league leaders amidst a heated title race.

Speaking to the media after Barcelona's win, Gavi insisted that he was merely focused on his side's fixtures since victories would guarantee the title for the league leaders. He said (via Barca Universal):

“We don’t have to think about Real Madrid, only about ourselves because in the end it depends on us and if we win our games we will win the League. We believe in ourselves, the fans do too, and we will continue like this.”

Real Madrid will next face Real Sociedad on April 1, while the Blaugrana take on Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-finals the following day.

"Every match is a final" - Barcelona star Eric Garcia makes emphatic claim about title race against Real Madrid

Barcelona star Eric Garcia seems to share the same sentiments as his teammate Gavi, insisting that the Blaugrana have to win every game they have left in this campaign.

With only nine games left until the season ends, the club's three-point lead over Real Madrid could easily be undone if they lose and allow their rivals the opportunity to surpass them.

Speaking after the Girona victory, Garcia claimed that every remaining fixture is akin to a final for his side. He said (via BarcaTimes on X):

"From now on, every match is a final."

Garcia has been a key player for the Blaugrana this season, registering 30 appearances across all competitions. The 24-year-old midfielder has contributed three goals and an assist this term.

