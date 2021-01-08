"We don’t have time to be disappointed" - Paul Pogba breaks his silence after Manchester United's loss against Manchester City

Manchester United suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of arch-rivals Manchester City on Wednesday and Paul Pogba has shared his thoughts following another semi-final defeat. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are making it a habit of being beaten in the semi-finals of tournaments, and continued their losing streak by getting knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

Pogba, however, is hopeful that his side can put the defeat behind them and march on towards potential silverware this season. Manchester United are currently second in the Premier League, tied on points with league leaders Liverpool.

Speaking to MUTV after the loss against Manchester City, Pogba was in an optimistic mood. The French midfielder had this to say about his side's performances lately:

"There is no time to be disappointed for a week because we know where we are. We are in a good position now. We don’t have time to be disappointed. We don’t have the time. We will get through this and we will go again. It is difficult and it is going to be difficult, and you learn from these games. It is going to hopefully help us to get through, to get better and to have a positive result in the next games."

When asked about how he is enjoying life at Manchester United, the World Cup winner said:

“Football and playing for Man United is not easy, it will never be easy, but it makes the victory prettier and more beautiful when we get through a tough time, then we get through this. It is beautiful and you get the emotion. That is all we want. That is what the fan wants, that is what the team wants, everyone wants this. The club is built on winning and big things, so that is all we want to get – the big stuff."

Pogba will hope that Manchester United can kick on and mount a title challenge this season. The Red Devils look like Liverpool's biggest threat and have the form to back that up. Manchester United are on a 10-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League. The Old Trafford outfit face Watford in the FA Cup on Sunday before traveling to Burnley for a Premier League clash on Wednesday.

This could be Pogba's farewell season at Manchester United

Paul Pogba looks to be on his way out of Manchester United

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has indicated that the Frenchman will be leaving Manchester United at the end of the season. The 27-year-old has been strongly linked with a move back to Italian champions Juventus.

The Frenchman has made 21 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, scoring twice and providing three assists.

If this is to be Pogba's final season at Manchester United, the Frenchman will hope to end it on a high by adding some silverware to his trophy cabinet.