"We should have done better" - Jurgen Klopp apologises to Liverpool supporters as Everton defeat deals huge blow to title hopes

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp apologised to fans after a 2-0 defeat in the Merseyside derby to Everton on Wednesday (April 24) dealt a blow to their Premier League title hopes.

Jarred Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored either side of half-time as the Reds slumped to their second league defeat in three games to fall off the pace.

Klopp acknowledged that the team should have done better as they fell behind in the title race.

“I can only apologise for today to the people. Everyone who is with us knows how hard this was for us as well. We should have done better, but we didn't," Klopp said.

About his team's hopes of winning the title after the Everton defeat, Klopp said that they need fellow title contenders Manchester City and Arsenal to drop points.

"(Leaders Arsenal and Manchester City) must have a very bad moment," he added.

Klopp's side remain second in the league table, with 74 points from 34 games, three behind Arsenal. Third-placed Manchester City have 73 points but have two games in hand.

Jurgen Klopp explains what went wrong with Liverpool in Merseyside derby

Following Liverpool's loss at Goodison Park, Jurgen Klopp explained what went wrong with the team.

The manager expressed disappointment as the team conceded from set pieces and created a lot of chances but didn't score, elaborating:

"Obviously very disappointed with a lot of things. We let it happen exactly the game Everton wanted. Two goals from set pieces. We created a lot but didn't score. We were in a rush, not really clear enough. But we were not good enough, that's what we have to admit, absolutely."

Jurgen Klopp's side have four games remaining in the league, against West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Even if they win all those games, the Reds will need Arsenal and City to drop points as they seek their second Premier League title.

Liverpool were knocked out of the UEFA Europa League in the quarterfinals after a 3-1 aggregate defeat to Atalanta. They also lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinals, having won the EFL Cup earlier this year.