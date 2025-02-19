"We are done", "Just pack your bags" - Manchester City fans in disbelief as superstar absent from starting XI for Real Madrid clash

Manchester City fans are in disbelief as star striker Erling Haaland has been named on the bench for their UEFA Champions League playoff at Real Madrid (February 19). The Cityzens have to overturn a first-leg deficit, having lost 3-2 at home, against the reigning champions as they aim for a place in the Round of 16.

Haaland, who scored his first-ever goal against Real Madrid in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium, misses out in what appears to be an injury-enforced decision. The 24-year-old appeared to sustain an injury in the closing stages of his side's 4-0 win over Newcastle United at the weekend. He has been forced out of the starting XI against Los Blancos as a result.

Despite being some way from his usual best this season, Erling Haaland continues to be a key player for Pep Guardiola's side. He has scored 27 goals and provided three assists in 35 appearances across all competitions, having signed a mammoth contract extension earlier this year.

Manchester City fans have been left doubting their chances of making it through without their most potent attacker and shared their fears on X.

A fan appeared to throw in the towel before kick-off.

"yh we are done. lmao", they wrote.

Another fan advised that the team pack their bags in resignation.

"Just pack your bags", they posted.

Another fan shared that they now understand why Guardiola gave them a small chance of making it through.

"Can see why Pep said it isn’t a 1% chance anymore 😭", they wrote.

A fan declared the Cityzens as already knocked out ahead of the game.

"We’re already out and the game starts in one hour and a half 😭😭😭", they wrote.

Another fan accused the striker of trying to avoid facing Antonio Rudiger.

"Ducking the rudiger test?", they posted.

Manchester City boss Guardiola has now turned to January signing Omar Marmoush to provide cover, with the Egypt international starting up front. The 26-year-old will enter into the game full of confidence after his hat-trick in the win over Newcastle United at the weekend.

Pep Guardiola makes multiple changes to Manchester City XI for Real Madrid clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made changes to his side to face Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff. The Spanish giants picked up an important 3-2 win in the first leg last week.

Guardiola opted to start all of his available January signings on the bench for the first leg but has taken a different approach this time. The former Bayern Munich boss has handed starts to all of Abdukodir Khusanov, Nico Gonzalez, and Omar Marmoush in the game at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The injured Manuel Akanji has dropped out of the squad for the game, while Nathan Ake starts on the bench, after starting the first leg. Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan have been included in the starting XI as well, with Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish starting on the bench.

